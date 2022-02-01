Long Branch announces robust road improvement program

At the January 26th Council Meeting, Mayor John Pallone and City Engineer, Laura Neumann, presented the city’s major road improvement program from the past three years. From 2018 to 2022, the city will have repaved 35 roads. Many of these projects also include new curbing, sidewalks, drainage, and streetscape improvements.

All of these projects were funded by a combination of state and federal grants and city contributions. “The city aggressively sought out multiple funding sources and received almost 3 million dollars for roadway projects since 2018. Long Branch also received the largest Transit Village grant in 2020 from the state department of transportation,” Mayor John Pallone said.

“We have done our best to try to make sure that each neighborhood sees an improvement and that different roads throughout the city get repaved,” City Engineer Laura Neumann said.

Some Examples of the Recent Projects:

The NJ Transit project on Third Avenue included many enhancements for both motorists and pedestrians as well as brand new streetscape. This was a revitalization of the whole area including new landscaping and street lights.

The Liberty Street project brought a brand new pedestrian sidewalk, signage, and landscape. The project on Woodgate improved the road with brand new paving, sidewalks, and curbs. New paving and improvements will also be on Long Branch Avenue between Broadway and Joline and will alleviate the recent flooding in this area.

“Our goal of doing this presentation was to let our residents know that we have a lot of projects that are currently underway and some more this year,” Council President Dr. Anita Voogt said.

To view before and after photos and see the presentation slides, go to longbranch.org/announcements