Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hi friends! My name is Pearl! I’m about a year old and am a 42-pound labby mix. I came all the way from South Carolina to NJ to find my forever family!

I could go to a home with children aged 9+, and could possibly go to a household with another dog. I can get a little amped up with attention, so it’s best that my people use soft voices and slowwww, calm petting to help me be my best self.

Interested in this happy girl? You can email us at adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org, or call us at 732.542.5962.

Greetings from Kat…the cat! I'm 2 years old and came to the shelter after my owner moved and couldn't bring me along. I was adopted but sadly returned after just 11 days because I was too "spicy" for the family.

I’m super affectionate but I do admittedly get overstimulated from too much attention. When that happens, I’ll give a good smack or nip. I’m not being mean; I just get a bit overwhelmed from too much of a good thing and that’s how I deal with it!

It’s something you can help me with by letting me tell you when I’m in the mood for some loving affection. And, if I want to be left alone and you let me do that, we will be great friends!

I’ll do best in an adult home where I’m the only pet, but I could try getting to know some other friendly kitties too. I know we will have lots of fun together!