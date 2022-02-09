Free rabies clinic by the City of Long Branch

Long Branch requires that all dogs and cats be licensed annually and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations, and feels it is a significant benefit to your pets.

When you license your pet dog or cat they receive a license tag to attach to their collars, so if they should wander off your property or get lost and picked up by an animal control officer, they can trace who the owner is and promptly return your pet to you.

A free vaccination clinic will be held February 19, at the OEM building on Union Ave. in Long Branch.

Licenses can be obtained at the Health Department located at City Hall during routine business hours during the week.