‘Did you know’ this 100 yr old Artisan-Thelma Johnson-born in Eatontown 1920- lived in Long Branch since 1972-died from Covid 19

Sent in by Linda Murakata - ‘Did you know’ that a 100 year old lady named Thelma Johnson, died 4 months after turning 100 yrs old. She lived in Long Branch since 1972, but was born in Eatontown and educated in the Eatontown School system. Her parents were Ethel Minerva Richardson and William Oliver Johnson, and grandparents Charles B. Richardson and Serena Olivia Reevey. Thelma’s Reevey – Richardson Ancestors go back to before 1771 in Eatontown.

I would love to contribute a small Black History exhibit of Thelma Johnson’s (1920-2020) landscape paintings, fashion jewelry and knitted sweaters to show and inspire the local children in their own self-development.

She used many instruction books including Bob Ross’s ‘Joy of Painting’ to perfect her painting talent. She was a true Artisan.

I also have her beads and pieces of the fashion jewelry that she made and sold.

The sweaters she made look ‘store-bought’, and I have the knitting machine that she used, as well as her hand-knitted items.

Thank you, Linda, for sharing