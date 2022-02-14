You can become an ocean or pool lifeguard. And for the younger ones, ages 6-15, learn all there is to be a lifeguard at the junior program.
-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- Long Branch now hiring lifeguards & offering Jr. lifeguard programs
- ‘Did you know’ this 100 yr old Artisan-Thelma Johnson-born in Eatontown 1920- lived in Long Branch since 1972-died from Covid 19
- Facing the Question, Horoscopes and Crosswords
- Long Branch celebrating Black History Month and much more
- Scalise and Porta making history at Shore
- The College of New Jersey dean’s list of local students
- Shore Regional High School News
- Free rabies clinic by the City of Long Branch
- Linda Ensor SRHS Teacher of the Year
- WLB BOE special meeting notice time change
-
-