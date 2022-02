Local Real Estate Sold From 2-4-21 to 2-11-22

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

190 Broad St $540,000

80 Reynolds Dr $800,000

Condo/Townhouse:

133 Mill Pond Way $334,000

44 Walter Ave $540,000

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

138 Joline Ave $275,000

659 Mcclellan St $427,400

182 Atlantic Ave $545,000

365 Pacific St $700,000

341 Liberty St $725,000

242 Overlook Ave $995,000

1 Columbia Ave $1,371,430

639 Hoey Ave $1,700,000

Condo/Townhouse:

364 Westwood Ave 10 $170,000

There are 37 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 For Sale.

OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 3 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1404 Unami Ave $360,000

Condo/Townhouse:

1202 Thomas Ave $485,000

There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 38 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

1106 10th Ave $650,000

Condo/Townhouse:

2203 Alpine Trl $285,203

311 Allenhurst Ave $392,000

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 4 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and none currently 2 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and none Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

508 1/2 Mccabe Ave., $500,000

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

© Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors.

Edward F Thomas, Broker/Owner of Shoreview Realty.

Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!

Text or call: 732-229-6800