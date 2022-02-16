Local Obituaries

Irven George Miller, Jr. 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, at his home in West Long Branch, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Irv was born in Long Branch, NJ and was married to his wife, Kathryn for the last 50 years.

He received his MBA from Monmouth University and owned and operated IB Miller, Inc. Irv was active in the community. He was a life member of the Oceanic Engine and Truck Co No. 1 since 1970 where he served as a trustee, captain and a member of the Long Branch Firemen’s Relief Association. Later, he served as Chief of the Long Branch Fire Department in 1994. Irv resided in West Long Branch for the last 34 years of his life and served as past secretary of the WLB Zoning Board.

He was predeceased by his parents, Irven and Miriam Miller and sister, Bonnie Graminski. Irven is survived by his loving wife and three children: Patrice (Kevin) and Matthew (Erin) of New Jersey and Kate (Robbie) McIntyre of London, England plus six grandchildren: Parker, Lyla, Kahana, Kalani, Koa, and Kaia. He is also survived by his revered and cherished nephew David (Maria) Graminski and their children Ethan and Gavin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, from 5-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch with Firemen’s services at 7:30 pm. Funeral, Saturday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael’s Church in West End. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 630 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 or the following web address: https://joinus.cuimc.columbia.edu/participant/1077 would be appreciated. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

For the safety of all, face masks are required to be worn inside our facility.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irven George Miller, Jr., please visit our floral store. Debora Famulary, 67, of Matawan, passed away peacefully early Friday, February 11, 2022. Debora was born in Quantico, Virginia to a military family. The family moved around quite a bit but eventually settled in Union Beach. Debora graduated from Raritan High School and went on to receive an Associates Degree from Brookdale Community College. For 25 years she worked for Monmouth Medical Center in the Security Department as an administrative assistant and would later go on to spend many happy years working as a co-manager at Avenue clothing stores. Debora settled in Long Branch and raised her family there. She enjoyed Monmouth Park, the beach, gardening, reading, baking and spending time with her greatest joys, her grandchildren. She also adored her pets, her cat Boots and her dog Coco. Debora is predeceased by her husband Philip Famulary. Debora is survived by her children Loren Zasadowski of Matawan, Louis Zasadowski and his wife Beth of Freehold, Lee Zasadowski and his wife Kayla of Maplewood; her siblings Michael Brosche, Barbara McMillen, Curt Brown and Linda Jones; and her beloved grandchildren Madison, Mia and Clover. A memorial gathering will be held Friday, February 18th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A service will be offered at 7:00 PM. Julio Gonzalez, 52, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. He was born on February 28, 1969 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and raised in Red Bank, NJ. Julio was a very happy and vibrant person who was loved by many. He was a very hard worker and always willing to help others with no hesitation. Julio was predeceased by his father Heriberto Gonzalez, his grandparents Delia Mendez, Matilde Gonzalez and Julio Malave and his Uncle Mario Malave. Surviving are his mother, Nelly Malave; grandmother, Rosaura Pagan; son, Xavier Gonzalez; sister and brother-in-law, Nydia Gonzalez & Nelson Dejesus; sister, Maria Luz Gonzalez; brother and sister-in-law, Santos Gonzalez and Aurea Ortiz; brothers, Joseph Gonzalez, Joel Gonzalez & Jaime Velez; nieces Jasmin, Crystal, Skylynn, Manogany and Maribel; nephews Santos Jr, Messiah, Sashan & Javier; longtime girlfriend, Brenda Durant and many other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 1:30pm until the time of the service at 3:00pm at the Damiano Funeral home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link on their website. Liliana B. Fisher, 89 of Long Branch passed away Sunday, February 6. Born in Paris, France, Liliana was raised in Pisa, Italy. In 1955 she married the great love of her life SFC Thomas Harold Fisher, whom together they traveled to various military bases until 1967 when they retired at Ft Monmouth NJ. For many years she was a seamstress for W.H. Woolley. Liliana was a parishioner at St. Michael’s RC Church. Liliana liked to cook, especially with and for her family and many friends, always from scratch. Chicken Cacciatore, soups and tiramisu were a few of her treasured recipes. She enjoyed her summers at Allenhurst Beach Club, listening to music in the parks and going to Ocean Grove. Liliana loved her Mercury Grand Marquis’, she had four of them and drove until she was 88! Most of all, Liliana wanted to spend time with her family, she returned to Italy many times. Liliana was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2012; her son Thomas, Jr. in 1982 and her brothers Walter and Giancarlo Baldasserini. Surviving is her daughter Patty Verrochi; her son-in-law Michael “Tutti” Verrochi; her daughter-in-law Kathy Fisher Kinlaw; her grandson Tom Verrochi; her sisters-in-law Heide Baldasserini and Jose Baldasserini; her nieces and nephews Andre & Mario Baldasserini, Gisella, Rinaldo and Ricardo and cousins in Italy, France and North Carolina. Visitation was Thursday February 10th 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Friday, February 11th 10:00 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. For messages of condolence, please visit Liliana’s page at www.woolleyboglioli.com.