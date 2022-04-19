Monmouth University Celebrates Earth Week

Green Wave baseball struggling in 2022April 19, 2022
Gopal to Introduce ‘Transparency in Health & Sex Education Curriculum’April 19, 2022
April 22 | 5 p.m.
A special Monmouth University Center for the Arts Adult Education Series Earth Day virtual lecture taught by Prof. Heide Estes. (Registration required)
April 23 | 12 p.m.
Virginia A. Cory Community Garden
An afternoon of local art, activities, music and more at 24 Beechwood Ave. (between Brookwillow and Pinewod avenues) in West Long Branch
April 24 | 11 a.m.
Seven Presidents Park Beach
Love Blue Monmouth Chapter April Beach Cleanup