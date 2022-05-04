Family Addiction Network meeting; Meet Them Where They Are – May 17

By Susan Marco – The thing we love most about our presenter for this month, Joan (Joanie) Sciorta, is her no-nonsense approach to all things recovery. Her passion and tireless dedication to helping people find recovery is inspiring, to say the least! She will share with us what it means to meet people struggling with addiction where they are.

Joan is currently the Lead Recovery Specialist with the Monmouth County Recovery Collaborative Program for RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery (IFPR). Prior to joining the Recovery Collaborative team, she spearheaded the recovery support component of IFPR’s Support Team for Addiction Recovery (STAR) program.

Using her own lived experience of over 30 years, she spread hope to those living with substance use disorder (SUD) in Middlesex County. She built a collaborative network between the justice system and community providers within Middlesex County; including jails, drug court, and Middlesex County Adult Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) in order to support individuals with SUD.

Understanding the philosophy that successful recovery depends on, finding and using the support that works best for individuals with SUD, Joan increased linkage to appropriate services and resources in the community; promoted improved recovery, wellness, and healthy lifestyles; engaged peers by supporting all pathways to recovery and supported their journey to regain meaningful roles and relationships in the community.

As a National Certified Peer Recovery Support Specialist (NCPRSS), she is dedicated to the recovery movement and passionately believes she meets nobody by mistake, we meet each other right on time…not a minute too soon or a moment too late.

The meeting will take place at the Wes Long Branch Community Center, 116 locust Ave., WLB, Gene Van Brunt Room