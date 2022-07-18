Tyler Hawkins leads RKE Athletic over Sea Shore Auto

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Tyler Hawkins, who graduated from Monmouth Regional High School and played his college hoops at Brookdale Community College and Pittsburg State, scored 31points to head RKE Athletics in a 109-100 win over Sea Shore Auto Group. Both teams are part of the Patriot Mortgage 2022 Jersey Shore Basketball League summer schedule.

This summer all the games are played at Manasquan High School, and the league looks much bigger and defiantly better than previous years. New uniforms, new teams, new players and lots of former NBA and current pros playing in Europe are lighting up the gym every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.

Also having a big night for RKE was Gage Daye. The 6’2” graduate from St. Mary’s High School and Bloomfield College had 27 points, 15 of those were from outside the three-point arch. He also pulled down five defensive bounds and two offensively.

Leading RKE Athletic on the defensive boards was Raheem Carter, Jr. A new that is familiar to JSBL fans, as his dad, Raheem Carter played for Sterns Trailer when they won the JSBL championships. In the win over Sea Shore Auto Group, younger Carter, had seven defensive rebounds, and two on offense. He also had three steals and scored 14 points. The 6’6” power forward, graduated from Roselle Catholic High School, and Felician College.

Scoring nearly half of his team’s point in defeat was 6’2” guard Latrell West, who graduated St. Joseph’s Metuchen High School in Metuchen, and Kean University. He finished with 40 points, 18 from outside the three-point arch. He also had six rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

RKE Athletic, who are undefeated at 4-0, will be back in action on July 19, when they face the 2-2 squad from Sea View Jeep at 7:00 p.m.

RKE will play again on July 21, at 7:00 p.m. when they face WCT Warriors.

Sea View Auto Group, 0-5, will be back in action on July 20, when they face WCT Warriors at 8:30 p.m.

Click the photo to enlarge.