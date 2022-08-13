Help clean up Historic Cedar View Cemetery

Last year, T&M Associates of Middletown celebrated 55 years and to celebrate this they formed the T&M Associates Foundation. A big part of the Foundation is doing volunteer work. They also like to focus if possible on Diversity and Inclusion.

Performing volunteer work at Historic Cedar View Cemetery is the perfect fit. There will be members of the organization coming from various locations to take part in the clean-up. Mayor Tony Perry of Middletown was instrumental in bringing together T&M Associates with the Friends of Cedar View.

The Friends of Cedar View Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was established to restore and preserve Cedar View Cemetery. The Cemetery itself dates back to 1850 and is an African-American burial ground. It is over 2 acres of land, comprised of 24 family plots. It is estimated there could be over 200 individuals buried at the cemetery. Ten men whom are buried there, some born free, and other born slaves, served with the “Colored Troops” during the Civil War.

The Friends of Cedar View are in constant need of financial support to continue their research, maintenance, and restoration. They are hoping to raise enough funds in order to conduct Ground Penetrating Radar “GPR” Survey of the property, so they can accurately determine the number of graves and their locations. The Friends of Cedar View use the T. Thomas Fortune Community Center in Red Bank as their home base where there is a display and some donated artwork. There is presently a Cedar View Cemetery display at the Red Bank Public Library.

Donations are welcome at our website: cedarviewcemetery.org

You can also find up by looking up “Historic Cedar View Cemetery.”

Please “like” us on Facebook at “Friends of Cedar View”

Checks can be made out to “Friends of Cedar View, Inc.”