Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hi to my new fan base! My name is Ariana Grande and I am a 2 year-old Pitbull sitting pretty at 42 pounds.
I would love a patient, dog-savvy home who has experience to make sure I get my exercise. I can be unsure at first, but with a calming voice and approach, I will seek the attention I enjoy having so much.
Since I am reactive to other dogs, I may need to be the only pet in the home. For me to live my best life, it’s best I go home with older teens to an adult-only household.
Interested in going on tour with this brindle beauty? We are open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!
Panchita needs a good friend who’s always there when you need them? I definitely fit the bill! I’m 1 year old and came to the shelter because my owner couldn’t keep me anymore.
I’m not a shy girl, so you’ll notice that I’m quick to socialize and take in all those good pets while gently nuzzling back. I’m a big fan of exploring and checking out whatever fun toys are lying around too!
I’m much happier being an only pet, but you won’t be lacking in some truly wonderful companionship. Come get this adorable little chica today!