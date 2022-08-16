Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hi to my new fan base! My name is Ariana Grande and I am a 2 year-old Pitbull sitting pretty at 42 pounds.

I would love a patient, dog-savvy home who has experience to make sure I get my exercise. I can be unsure at first, but with a calming voice and approach, I will seek the attention I enjoy having so much.

Since I am reactive to other dogs, I may need to be the only pet in the home. For me to live my best life, it’s best I go home with older teens to an adult-only household.

Interested in going on tour with this brindle beauty? We are open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Panchita needs a good friend who’s always there when you need them? I definitely fit the bill! I’m 1 year old and came to the shelter because my owner couldn’t keep me anymore.