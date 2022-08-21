Construction begins on Sea Bright, Rumson Bridge

By Jack Flaherty

The replacement of the Rumson-Sea Bright Draw Bridge S-32 over the Shrewsbury River is well underway. The Monmouth County commissioners approved $107.5 million contract to replace the Rumson-Sea Bright bridge. All costs associated with the bridge came from federal transportation funds. The County’s share of the project is $47,400.

The new draw bridge will be built a short distance south of the present bridge (see plans, courtesy of Monmouth County Division of Engineering). Construction is expected to take 42 months. The bridge will have two eastbound lanes, one westbound lane with shoulders and sidewalks on both sides for pedestrians and bicycles. It will still be a draw bridge and will be wider than the existing bridge which was built in 1950.

To see in-depth info on the project, go to www.RumsonSeaBrightBridge.com.

