Local Obituaries

Joseph Dominic Reale, Jr., 75 of Long Branch went peacefully to our Lord on August 20, 2022, at Monmouth Medical Center with his family at his side.

Born in Elizabeth NJ and raised in Clark, “Joe “, was a Hair Stylist and a friendly ear for many during his career at Reale Hair Studio in Garwood, NJ before retiring to his beloved adopted hometown of Long Branch where Joe was a dedicated community volunteer and passionate president of the Long Branch Historical Society.

Joe was predeceased by his father Joseph Reale, mother Julia Reale and sister Diane Gaito. Surviving to grieve his loss are the many friends who Joe held dear, his nephews Carmen Gaito of CA, Scott Gaito of IL, Glen Gaito, of Howell, NJ, his nieces Taylor Gaito, Faith Gaito and Chloe Gaito and brother-in-law Carmen Gaito.

Visitation was held Wednesday, August 24, at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., (corner of Third Ave.), Long Branch. The family invites you to write a letter of condolence, share a story, light a candle or make a donation by selecting a tab on the left.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph D. Reale, Jr., please visit our floral store.

Charles F. Hanisch, 96, of West Long Branch formerly of Monmouth Beach, passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

Charles was born and raised in Long Branch, after graduation from Red Bank Catholic High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his return he started Kleenize Rug Cleaning in Asbury Park. During this time, he married the love of his life, Julia Marcello and moved to Monmouth Beach to raise his family.

In addition to his military commitment, Charles dedicated his entire life to public service. He was very involved in the Fire Department and Volunteer First Aid Squad of Monmouth Beach. He became one of the first certified EMT’s of Monmouth County in the 1970’s and eventually became the Head of Public Relations for the County’s First Aid Council.

Charles was a devoted parishioner of St. Catherine’s Roman Catholic Church in Middletown and extremely proud to be a member of St. Catherine’s Latin Choir.

Charles is predeceased by his parents Charles J. and Gladys Hanisch, his wife Julia and his brother George Hanisch.

He is survived by his daughter Judith Hanisch Warren and her husband Nels; his sister Audrey Hanisch; his granddaughter Kimberly Warren Cheek and her husband Christopher and grandson Andrew Warren. He leaves behind three beloved great grandchildren Annabelle, Jacob and Amelia.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 8-9 AM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, August 27th at 10:00 AM at St. Catherine’s Roman Catholic Church, 110 Bray Ave, North Middletown, NJ 07748. A burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles’ memory to St. Catherine’s Roman Catholic Church. For messages of condolence, please visit Charles’ page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Olympia (Lee) Avolio, 91, of Jacksonville Florida, born April 16, 1931, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Oceanport, New Jersey. Born Olympia Monterosso, in Brooklyn New York in 1931, to Josephine and Croce Monterosso, she lived most of her life in Brooklyn Heights, NY.

Lee attended St. Charles Borromeo Elementary School, St. Angela Hall Academy, and Prospect Heights High School where she focused on fashion.

In 1950 she married Gerald (Jerry) Avolio (Kafchinski) and settled in Brooklyn Heights.

She worked as a preschool teacher at Alfred T. White Community Center and at Grace Church in Brooklyn Heights where she continued to work for thirty years until she and Jerry left for retirement in Jacksonville, Florida to be near their daughter Joy.

Lee passed away at the home of her daughter Sharon in Oceanport, NJ, who cared for her over the past year. She is predeceased by her husband Gerald (Jerry) P. Avolio and her sister Vita Zarro. She is survived by her children, Gerald D. and his wife Patricia, of Santa Barbara, CA; Glenn and his wife Rosa, of Santa Barbara, CA; Sharon Holden and her husband Robert of Oceanport, NJ; Randal and his fiancé Joyce Noda, of Marietta, CA; Joy Connelly and her husband David of Jacksonville, FL; Ronald and his wife Eileen, of Mill Valley, CA; her grandchildren Paul Avolio and his wife Hallie, Alissa Parks and husband Brian, Kristen Mielczarek and her husband Aleks, Lindsay McGovern and her husband Jay, Matthew Avolio and his fiancé Kristina, Christopher Avolio, Mia Connelly, and her great grandchildren Liam, Sabrina, Gryphon, Christian, Dustin and Olivia.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital – https://www.stjude.org/ or Monmouth Medical Center Health Care Foundation, (Specify the Healthy Lives Program in comments under the Tribute gift tab) https://www.rwjbh.org/monmouth-medical-center/giving/give-now/ or mail checks to 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740 with “Healthy Lives Program written in the memo section on your check.

A celebration of her life and that of husband Jerry will be planned for some time in November 2022 with more information to follow. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Damiano Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Olympia (Lee) Avolio, please visit our floral store.

Richard H. Hauter, Sr., 91 of Oceanport, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

He was born in West Long Branch to the late Grace and Oscar Hauter in 1931.

Dick was raised in West Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1949. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, on the LST 980, USS Meeker County. He met the love of his life, Dorothy and they moved to Oceanport, where they began their family together. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, Local 225 for many years and retired as a Superintendent of Construction with PJ Saker Const Co. Freehold NJ. He was also a Capt. with the Oceanport First Aid and a member of the Hook & Ladder Fire Dept. He enjoyed and was a member of the Long Branch Ice Boat and Yacht Club.

Dick was a man larger than life and of many talents. He was an avid sail boater, who enjoyed sailing his boat the “Hello Dolly” in the summer and ice boating in the winter. He was a private pilot and over the years he and his wife traveled to various places in his Cessna 172. They also enjoyed several cruises, most notably Alaska, Bermuda and the Panama Canal. Most of all, Dick loved spending time at home with his family.

He is predeceased by his parents, and siblings Edward Hauter, Robert Hauter, and Betty Oldford.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Dorothy “Dolly” Hauter, his daughter Donna and her husband George Dowd of Brick, his son Richard Hauter Jr. of Brick, four grandchildren Erin, Daniel, Brittani, and Taylor, four loving great-grandchildren Grace, Addison, Madelyn, and Logan, many nieces and nephews and his sister Eleanore Aras of Red Bank.

Visitation was held Monday, August 22 from 4 – 8pm with a funeral home service and military honors offered at 7:30pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (https://engage.mymsaa.org/donate).

For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Dick, please visit his page of tribute at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com.

Frank A. Anfuso, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a life well lived. He was born in Long Branch to the late Antonio Anfuso and Angelina (DeSantis) Anfuso. Frank was married to his beloved wife Anne in 1955, and they raised their three children in Oceanport before retiring to Hobe Sound, Florida. They were together for 40 years until Anne’s passing in 1994.

Frank graduated high school in 1949 before serving in the Army during the Korean War. He began his professional career as a teller at First Merchants National Bank and worked his way up to Executive VP of Commercial Mortgages. He met Anne Doyle of Point Pleasant while working in the bank’s Asbury branch. Frank earned B.S. and M.B.A. degrees from Monmouth University, and he is also an alumnus of Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Frank will be remembered as a kind and gracious man. He was often referred to as “the last of the true gentlemen” and he will be missed by many. Frank enjoyed playing golf, and he was an avid horse racing fan and owner. He was an active member of the Kiwanis, the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary, Spring Lake American Legion Post 432, and he served as President of the Monmouth University Alumni Association. Frank was also actively involved in many other charities in both Monmouth County and Hobe Sound, often serving as a board member.

Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife Anne; father Antonio; mother Angelina; sister Margaret, and son-in-law Ken Marotta. He is survived by his longtime companion Joyce Reed; daughter Theresa and partner Matt; sons Anthony and his wife Lisa, Timothy and his wife Joanne, and his eight grandchildren: Devan, Valerie and her husband J.D., Alexandra, Taylor, Matthew, Jenna, Ross and Christopher. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Joseph Buccieri along with several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s memory to the American Cancer Society. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Damiano Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank A. Anfuso, please visit our floral store.

Dolores Schibell-Tomaine, 84, Ocean, passed away peacefully Friday, August 19th.

She was born September 30, 1938 to Julia and Joseph Schibell in Long Branch.

Dolores attended Long Branch Schools graduating in 1956 from Long Branch High School. Upon graduation, she started as a part-time worker at the Monmouth College Library. She eventually became a full-time employee rising to the administrator. She played a large part in the automation of the library. She retired in 1992 after 33 years and went on to become the office manager of Schibell and Schibell Attorneys At Law in Asbury Park for 8 years for her cousins. Dolores was known for her pastries and cookies and her cooking ability. Her guests never left hungry. She was a voracious reader, reading at least one book a week. She was an avid Yankees fan never missing a game on TV or the radio. She knew facts and stats and could talk Yankees with the best of them. Her favorite place was Cabana 4 at Tradewinds Beach Club for over 25 years.

Dolores and Anthony “Squash” Tomaine met in 1985 and began a friendship for many years finally marrying in 2006. Theirs was a special love, having finally found their soul mates.

She was predeceased by her parents Julia and Joseph, her mother-in-law Mary Bruno Tomaine and her special friend Marie Gazolla both of whom were her culinary mentors.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband Anthony “Squash” Tomaine, special cousins Richard and Mary Schibell, Sal and Louis Schibell and their families, Paula and Bill Bennett and their family, Renee and James “Jack” Brignola and their family, Lou and Marcia Ciccone and their family who were all so supportive throughout her illness and all of Anthony and Dolores’ Long Branch and Glassboro friends and Anthony’s extended family.

Visitation was at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, August 25th at noon at Holy Trinity RC Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Dolores’ page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Due to the length and expense of Dolores’ hospitalization, any donations would be appreciated.

Josephine Pastuszak, 90, of West Long Branch passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Long Branch she was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Lucy Francesconi, brother Anthony Francesconi, brother Rocco Francesconi, sister Rosemary DeVito, son William Collins, and son Michael Collins.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy McBride and her husband John of Livingston, Texas, son Charles Collins and his wife Theresa of Buena Park, California, son Daniel Farnsworth and his wife Maria of Garwood, NJ, son Larry Farnsworth and wife Dawn of Omer, Michigan, son David Farnsworth and his wife Susan of Long Branch, NJ, sister Gloria Schiafone of West Long Branch, NJ and sister Lucy Ann Woods and her husband William of Long Branch, NJ, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her beloved dog Pepe.

All services are private. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolences by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Donations in her memory may be made to the Monmouth County S.P.C.A.., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 https://monmouthcountyspca.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine Pastuszak, please visit our floral store. Damiano Funeral Home

Joseph N. Ventresco, age 59 of Brick, died on August 10, 2022. Joe was born and raised in Long Branch and moved to Brick 7 months ago. He was a butcher for Foodtown for 35 years. Joe was a lifetime member of the Sunrise Farm Rod and Gun Club and the Asbury Fishing Club for over 30 years.

He was predeceased by his parents James and Olive Ventresco and his sister Mary-Lynn Ventresco who died in 1980. Surviving is his fiancée Lisa M. Booker; his daughter Heather Lyn Ventresco; two sisters and a son in law, Kathy Grimsgaard and Joanne and Peter Bolzau; his brother James Ventresco; 4 grandchildren, Myriah Lyn, William, Harmony Rose and Hunter; his nieces and nephew, Leif, Victoria and Olivia Grimsgaard; his brother in law, Guy Grimsgaard; and his best friends, David Marino, Nick Suozzo, Shawn Szoludko and Nick Kelly.

A Memorial Mass was held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Joseph N. Ventresco, age 59 of Brick, died on August 10, 2022. Joe was born and raised in Long Branch and moved to Brick 7 months ago. He was a butcher for Foodtown for 35 years. Joe was a lifetime member of the Sunrise Farm Rod and Gun Club and the Asbury Fishing Club for over 30 years.

He was predeceased by his parents James and Olive Ventresco and his sister Mary-Lynn Ventresco who died in 1980. Surviving is his fiancée Lisa M. Booker; his daughter Heather Lyn Ventresco; two sisters and a son in law, Kathy Grimsgaard and Joanne and Peter Bolzau; his brother James Ventresco; 4 grandchildren, Myriah Lyn, William, Harmony Rose and Hunter; his nieces and nephew, Leif, Victoria and Olivia Grimsgaard; his brother in law, Guy Grimsgaard; and his best friends, David Marino, Nick Suozzo, Shawn Szoludko and Nick Kelly.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. Interment of cremains will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Route 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Damiano Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph N. Ventresco, please visit our floral store.

Concetta (Connie) Scheri Meloni, 85, of Eatontown, NJ, passed away peacefully on August, 19, 2022 at the Jersey Shore Center. Born July, 21, 1937 to her parents Rafaela and John Scheri. She was one of 2 girls and 4 boys that all grew up in Long Branch and Oceanport. She married Robert Meloni in 1961 and had 2 sons. She was a ball of light with an amazing sense of humor and there wasn’t a person who didn’t love to know her. She was survived by her 2 sons, Robert and Marc and her 4 grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Per her wishes there will be no services, just a small family gathering at a later date. Any condolences and cards can be sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 567, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Damiano Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Concetta Scheri Meloni, please visit our floral store.

Francesco (Franco) Boschi, 92 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.Born in Russi, Italy, he immigrated to Long Branch in 1966. He was employed at Louis & John, Inc. for 20 years before starting his own business, Tile Importers.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maria (Gemignani); a son and daughter-in-law, Paul & Kathy of Middletown, NJ; two sisters-in-law, Franca Marescotti of Cotignola, Italy and Maria Gemignani of Long Branch; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Visitation was held at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch on Wednesday, August 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Franco’s memory to Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish, 101 Chelsea Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Francesco Boschi, please visit our floral store.

Efrain Parrilla Torres, 76 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Thursday. August 11, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, he had graduated from Gautier Benitez High School and the University of Puerto Rico at Río Piedras Campus. He worked for the City of New York in City Hall as a translator and press liaison secretary under Mayor Ed Koch; the press liaison for the New York City Fire Department; the Editor and translator for the Associated Press and a translator for Bloomberg News before retiring in 2010.

He was predeceased by his parents Efrain Parrilla and Lolita Parrilla of Caguas Puerto Rico and his cat Chessie. He is survived by his daughter Nina Parrilla of Long Branch; his sister Evelyn Carrillo and her husband Juan Carlos Carrillo of California; his grandchildren Annalisa Green, James Parrilla of Long Branch; a nephew Flavio Javier Carrillo; a niece Laura Carrillo of California and his beloved Aunt Trinita T. Escobar of Tennessee.

Visitation wasTuesday, August 16 from 3:00 pm until the time of the service at 5:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Efrain Parrilla Torres, please visit our floral store.

Gerardo Rivera Vazquez, de 61 años de edad, de Santa Maria Zacatepec, Oaxaca, Mexico, fallecio el 9 de Agosto del 2022, en Long Branch, NJ.

Ahora acompaña a sus padres y hermano Fortino Rivera, Raquel Vazquez y Fulgencio Rivera. Deja a 6 hijos: Raquel, Marialinda, Gerardo Emmanuel, Joshua, Genesis y Nicole Rivera, 4 nietos: Estefani Vaneza, Selena Maylin, Leeana Sophia y Dylan Gabriel, y 8 hermanos: Geno Geno, Gaudencia, Ramon, Rigoberto, Isaias, Armida, Noemi, y Hilde Rivera.

Le gustaba jugar mucho el basketball, bailar de todo pero en especial la musica de Aniceto Molina, andar en bicicleta, comer mariscos, y pescar.

Gracias a todos por acompañarnos en este momento difícil. Sé les agradece de todo corazón. Que Dios los Bendiga!

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerardo Rivera Vazquez, please visit our floral store. Damiano Funeral Home

Peter Anthony Siano, Jr., of Ocean Township, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, he was 62 years old. Born on October 12th, 1959, In Long Branch, New Jersey, he was the son of Peter A. Siano, Sr. and Marilyn Siano.

He graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1977 and from Nathaniel Hawthorne College in Antrim, New Hampshire.

In high school Pete excelled in soccer and won a scholarship to Nathaniel Hawthorne College where he also was a proud member of Kappa Sigma.

He was a born salesman who loved people and was excited to go to work. He worked in sales for various companies over the span of his career from Atari to Kohler and loved supporting and motivating his colleagues.

He was a parishioner of the St. Teresa of Calcutta (Church of the Ascension) Roman Catholic Church in Bradley Beach. He was very active in the Ocean Township community and was a member of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean and the Ocean Township Zoning Board.

He had the gift of making friends anywhere he went and was always gregarious with a smile. He loved helping others, you could always rely on Pete to help you out.

Pete was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Shark River Golf Course. He loved the ocean, fishing, reading, travelling, gardening, mowing the lawn, his dog Ellie, and spending time with his dear friends. Most of all, he was passionate about and loved his family, immediate and extended, supporting them, spending time with them, and always staying in touch with them.

Survived by his beloved wife Marie Siano (Mastrorilli); his children, Melanie Siano, Lisa Siano, and Peter A. Siano III; his parents, Peter A. Siano, Sr. and Marilyn Siano (Marcotte); his sisters, Toni Casazza and her husband Willy, and Kristi Hall and her husband Michael; many cherished cousins and aunts; many loved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews; and his many dear friends and neighbors.

To send flowers to the family of Peter A. Siano, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store. Fiore Funeral Home

Marilyn Victoria Farmer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 with her devoted sisters by her side. Marilyn Victoria Farmer, Walter Jagielski and Daniel Jagielski She was born in Lewes, Delaware, on October 25th, 1945. She resided in Long Branch, NJ before moving to Eatontown, NJ 34 years ago.

Marilyn graduated LBHS in 1963. She attended Monmouth College. She was a teacher at Holy Trinity School and worked for the Shrewsbury Board of Education. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch, NJ.

Marilyn had a big heart. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She devoted her life to her sons when they became handicapped. She loved all Holidays, especially Halloween. She loved light houses. Christmas dinner at their house was always a very heartwarming time.

Walter IV was born in Long Branch, NJ on Oct 13th, 1973. He graduated Long Branch High School, June 1991 and worked at General Motors until he became disabled. He passed away on October 3, 2021.

Daniel was born in Long Branch, NJ on Dec 13th, 1978. He graduated Monmouth Regional High School, 1996 and worked at Walmart and numerous other places of employment. He passed away on September 26, 2021.

She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Puglia; her husbands Thomas Farmer; and Walter Jagielski III; sons Walter IV and Daniel Jagielski; sisters Rosemary Ritvo and Frances McLaughlin.

She is survived by her son Jamie Jagielski who was her rock after the death of her sons and his brothers; her granddaughter Kayla Talmadge; sisters Jane Theresa Nickas and husband Gus; Billie Marie Popes and husband Glen and Mary Frances Dirienzo and husband Lawrence. She is survived by numerous loving and caring nieces and nephews and many close and endearing friends.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in their memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Holy Trinity Church, 101 Chelsea Ave, rear, Long Branch, 07740.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn V Farmer, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store. fiore funeral home

REGINA PINGITORE, nee Griffin, a long-time resident of Long Branch and Ocean Township, NJ, and Hingham, MA, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Pingitore was born in Haverstraw, NY, on November 13, 1926. She received her B.A. from Ladycliff College, Highland Falls, NY, and her M.Ed. from Fordham University, Bronx, NY. She was a career teacher, first as a member of the faculty of Haverstraw High School, and later as an elementary school teacher in the Long Branch Public Schools, where she taught second grade, with passion and purpose, for over 25 years. Mrs. Pingitore was active in the Long Branch School Employees Association, serving as an officer and as a member of the association’s contract negotiating team. She was a member of the Long Branch Public Schools Ad Hoc Committee to Study the Resolution of Racial Imbalance in the Long Branch Elementary Schools, whose recommended plan to desegregate the elementary schools was adopted by the Long Branch Public Schools. After her retirement from teaching in 1989, Mrs. Pingitore devoted her time to volunteering as a driver for Meals On Wheels and working in the food pantry of the Mercy Center, Asbury Park, NJ.

Mrs. Pingitore was an active member of the Catholic parish in each community in which she resided, including the Church of St Anselm, Wayside, NJ, where she was a member of the parish’s lay ministry.

Mrs. Pingitore enjoyed travel, taking her first trip abroad while in her early 20’s. She continued to enjoy both foreign and domestic travel with her husband Peter and with other members of her family and friends throughout her life. In 2002, Mrs. Pingitore and her husband, relocated from New Jersey to Linden Ponds, a retirement community in Hingham, MA, where she participated in various community activities and clubs, and where she became a regular bridge player.

Mrs. Pingitore is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Peter J. Pingitore (d/o/d May 2, 2006). She is survived by her three children, Mary Regina Stilwell and her spouse W. Scott Stilwell of Green Harbor, MA, Stephanie P. Whelan and her spouse Timothy W. Whelan of Ocean View, DE, and Peter J. Pingitore and his spouse, Suzanne L. Glassburn of Needham, MA; five grandchildren, William B. Stilwell and his spouse Lindsey Caputo, Eric G. Stilwell, Maura L. Whelan, Timothy W. Whelan and his spouse Amanda Seese, and Claire G. Pingitore; one great-grandchild, Declan W. Whelan; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, Route 537, West Long Branch. A Funeral Mass was Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect St., Long Branch. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Seasons Catering Room, Linden Ponds, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Regina Pingitore to the Alzheimer’s Association. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Regina Pingitore, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store. Fiore Funeral Home

Albert M. Wagner of West Long Branch, passed away August 13, 2022 surrounded by his daughters. Albert was born October 23, 1937 in Orange, NJ. growing up in Irvington, the Police Athletic League took him to Yankees baseball games, where he became a life-long fan. He knew and expressed often how grateful he was to have lived a blessed life. Al loved his Lord and Savior Jesus, was very patriotic, and enjoyed genealogy research.

He attended Irvington High School, played soccer, member of the Optimist Club (even optimistic when his health was challenging), went to Olympic Park, loved a good joke, traveled, and made friends everywhere he went. After graduating Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT) he earned his masters in Mechanical Engineering from NYU.

While working for Bell Telephone Laboratories in Whippany, he met and married Rosemary Kaiser. They moved to West Long Branch, where Rosemary was a wonderful career homemaker. Albert was a caring and invested father, spending time with his 3 children, teaching them to play catch, ride bicycles, ski, play mini golf, tennis, ice skate, snow sled, and garden. While at Bell Labs, Holmdel, he was a Distinguished Member Technical Staff, worked on DACS II, and started the golf and bowling leagues. After becoming a widower at age 52, Albert discovered his talent for ballroom dancing. “Poppoh” was the best grandpa, spending countless hours with his beloved grandkids!

Al is survived by his sister Janet B. Wagner, daughters Cynthia Campbell, and Jeanine Wagner of West Long Branch, and grandchildren Joshua and his wife Olivia, Grace, Bethany, Julia, and Sarah, and his good friend Thomas Phillips.

He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife Rosemary Kaiser Wagner, his son Allen T. Wagner, and his parents Albert and Helen Wagner.

To send flowers to the family of Albert M Wagner, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store. Fiore Funeral Home

Rene Ricardo Jimenez Campos, age 45, formerly of Long Branch NJ passed away Tuesday August 16,2022. He was born May 10, 1977 in El Salvador. He was the youngest of two. Rene grew up in Alegria, Usulutan with his grandmother and sister where he also attended school. Years later he moved to Tecapan, Usulutan where he worked at a family owned bakery where he grew up with his cousins.

At the age of 24, Rene moved to the United States where he worked in many different places such as restaurants, construction, mover and his most recent occupation of taxi driver for Shore Cab taxi service where he worked with his best friend Omar. At 30 years of age, Rene became a father for the first time and had two lovely children which he loved dearly. He lived in Long Branch with his father for 20 years and their two cats Gaspar and Chiquita.

He is survived by his two children, his father Juan Campos, his mother Blanca, his sister Veronica Jimenez Campos, his grandmother Angela Vasquez, his two nieces and nephew, his two aunts Cecilia Parada and Rosa Campos and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Interment is private at Lawson Funeral Home.