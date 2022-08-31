Pallone Announces Plans for Beach Replenishment in Elberon and Possibly Monmouth Beach

Possible options in West End and Monmouth Beach

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced that the Army Corps of Engineers will begin beach replenishment this fall in Elberon. Pallone met with the Army Corps in January to advocate for this project. The federal funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Pallone pushed for last year. The Army Corps will place 1.2 million cubic yards of sand from Takanassee Lake south in Elberon. Work is expected to begin in late November or early December. The Army Corps may also exercise an option to place 300,000 cubic yards of sand from Takanassee Lake north to Cedar Avenue in the West End section of Long Branch. There is also an additional option in Monmouth Beach that includes 1 million cubic yards from Central Road south to Valentine Street.

“Beach replenishment is critical to our beaches and communities along the Jersey Shore,” Pallone said. “Coastal restoration projects like beach replenishment ensure that our beaches and infrastructure remain resilient to bad weather events. I would like to thank the Army Corps of Engineers for their continued dedication to this important project in our state. Beach replenishment will make sure our beautiful beaches will remain safe and enjoyable for residents and tourists for years to come.”

Pallone has been a longtime advocate for beach replenishment along the Jersey Shore. Following Superstorm Sandy, Congressman Pallone requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocate emergency funding to address immediate needs of impacted homeowners and businesses as well as repair breached dunes and damaged beaches to protect New Jersey’s coastal areas from future flooding. As a result, most of the beaches from Sea Bright to Manasquan were filled, which was the largest beach replenishment project ever undertaken by the Army Corps.