Long Branch Chamber of Commerce and Eatontown Industrial Park Assoc collect Toys for Tots

Max’s Hotdogs was teeming with people and toys on Thursday night thanks to a networking event hosted by the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce led by Executive Director Ally Martin, and Eatontown Industrial Park Association led by Anna Mayer.

Every member arrived with new, unwrapped toys as a donation to the Long Branch Recreation Dept to be distributed to children who otherwise may not receive a toy for Christmas.

As new toys began piling up on a table in the corner of the restaurant, generous members enjoyed a drink at Max’s along with hotdogs, mozzarella sticks and other finger foods, generously hosted by owner Jennifer Maybaum.

The event was also an opportunity to meet Ally Martin, new Director of the Long Branch Chamber who, is filling the seat behind Michael Sirriani and long time Executive Director Nancy Klieberg.

If you would like to know more about donating toys for the holidays call the Center at 732-571-6545 or drop them off at Bucky James Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave, Long Branch. Toys will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 17, 12-4 PM at the OEM building on Union Ave.