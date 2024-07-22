Congressman Pallone Secures $500,000 for Long Branch’s Elberon Improvements

The bike path along Lincoln Avenue has historical significance because President Garfield was taken down this street after he was shot in Washington and traveled by train to Elberon to recuperate. A railroad spur was built in 24 hours by local residents to help take him to his summer cottage on the be ach.

The Garfield Tea House will also be moving from the Church of the Seven Presidents to the library park, adding another historical note to this project. The Garfield Tea House holds significance because it is a structure built from the railroad ties that were used to transport Garfield from the Elberon Train Station. The city has made arrangements with NJ Transit to create an exhibit space inside the Elberon train station with historical references and artifacts from the time when Garfield visited Long Branch.

Long Branch Mayor John Pallone explained that the improvements will make the pedestrian infrastructure around the station more functional and increase safety for transit users. The current layout of the area requires pedestrians and cyclists to use streets and a parking lot without the benefit of dedicated and consistent sidewalks or signage.

“A quiet, peaceful piece of land in the city where residents come to read at the library or grab a train, will be uplifted with a concentration of its historical roots, becoming more accessible with a bike path, and a larger park,” Mayor John Pallone said.

The Church of the Seven Presidents will soon undergo major restoration with a combination of state and federal grants.

The Elberon improvement project was requested by Congressman Pallone in the Fiscal Year 2025 annual spending bill. Each year, members of the U.S. House may request community funding projects in their district to direct federal resources toward the biggest needs in their communities. The Congressman previously obtained $1.25 million for a CPF to renovate the Church of the Seven Presidents.