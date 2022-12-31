Neptune Man arrested for Oceanport Shooting

A Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport last night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday.

Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree Murder, along with second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Hindering his own apprehension, in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport.

On Friday December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Oceanport Police Department were dispatched to the area of Gosselin Avenue, in Fort Monmouth, for a report of an individual possibly being shot. Upon their arrival, law enforcement discovered Amad Jones in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his chest. Jones ultimately succumbed to his injury.

A short while later, Michael Westbrook turned himself in to authorities at the Neptune Township Police Department headquarters. A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Oceanport Police Department and Neptune Township Police Department ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Westbrook. He remains in custody pending his first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Major Crimes Bureau. Information on Westbrook’s legal representation was not immediately available. If convicted of murder, Westbrook faces a term of up to life in state prison.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kent Thornton at 800-533-7443 or Oceanport Detective William Resnyk at 732-222-6301.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.