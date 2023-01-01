Monmouth Beach Sandpipers celebrate 50th anniversary

The Sandpipers of Monmouth Beach 55+ Club is GOLDEN! The club’s year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary (1972-2022) culminated with a cake cutting held at their Annual Christmas/Holiday Luncheon at McLoone’s Pier Village. The club was founded in 1972 by Frank Sheeran.

As a thank you to their beloved town’s support for half a century, the Sandpipers gifted their historic Borough Hall with a lovely lectern at the November Town Meeting.