Raritan routs Long Branch 41-24

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Wednesday night two of the most powerful wrestling programs in the Shore Conference faced off. when the Green Wave of Long Branch (5-0) hosted the Rockets of Raritan (4-2). It was a good night for the Rockets as they defeated the Wave 41-24.

Opening weight was 106 pounds. Joshua Renna of Long Branch and Nicholas Sheldrick of Raritan were tied 2-2 after the first period. At the end of the second period, Renna was up 3-2. The final period had Sheldrick escape with 57 seconds left reversed Renna to even the score. Then with 32 seconds left in the match, Renna was able to reverse Sheldrick for the winning point. Long Branch now had a 3-0 lead.

The 113-pound match was the also very close. After one period Riana Beharry of Long Branch and Raritan’s Aidan Davis were scoreless. Davis took a 3-0 lead into the third and final period. Beharry was able to get a one-point escape, but it was not enough. Davis won 3-1 and the score was now tied at 3.

Long Branch won the 120-pound bout. The first period between James Renna of Long Branch and Matt Erven was scoreless. Renna had a 2-1 advantage after two periods and had a strong third period winning 9-2.

The first of four consecutive pins of the evening occurred at 126 pounds. Ryan Mansueto of Raritan had a 2-1 advantage over Matthew Munson after the first period. With 55.5 seconds left in the second, Mansueto put Munson on his back and took the win. The Rockets were now up 9-6 over the Green Wave.

Raritan had Alexander Delaurier at 132 pounds winning 6-0 when he put Aidan McVey of Long Branch on his shoulders. They now held a 15-6 lead in team points.

Zach Reilley of Raritan was up 4-1 on Anthony Secaida Cruz of Long Branch in the 138-pound bout. With 1:39 left in the first period, Reilley scored the pin and his team was now up 21-6.

At 144 pounds after one period Braden Kmak of Raritan was up 10-0 on Daniel Ramirez of Long Branch. With 1:08 left in the second period, Kmak scored the pin and the Rockets were up 27-6 on the Wave.

Logan Acevedo of Raritan needed all three periods to get a major 8-0 decision on Devon Smith of Long Branch at 150 pounds.

Long Branch had freshman Logan Smith get the only Green Wave pin of the evening. He was up 2-0 on Jack Devaney of Raritan after the first period in the 157-pound match. With 41 seconds left in the second, Smith got Devaney flat on his back for the victory. Raritan was now leading Long Branch 31-12.

The Rockets scored another pin at 165 pounds. With 51.1 seconds remaining in the first period, Robert Mulligan of Raritan pinned Cristian Cunalata of Long Branch. Raritan was now up 37-12 on the Wave.

With four matches remaining, Long Branch won three. Tornick Kajaia took a 9-2 decision for the Green Wave over Stephen Moser at 175 pounds. Long Branch was now down 37-15 to Raritan.

Kieran Falzon of Raritan had a major 15-3 decision over Matheus Marco Santana at 190 pounds. This was the last Rocket victory of the night, who were up 41-15 on the Green Wave.

The last contested match of the night was 215 pounds where Tyler Taylor of Long Branch had a 5-2 decision over Riyan Bhutto. Long Branch was now down 41-18. Raritan forfeited the last match, 285 pounds giving Justin Sunnerville the win.

Raitian improved to 6-2 overall and are undefeated at 4-0 in the Shore Conference A Central division. Long Branch with the 41-24 defeat, suffered their first loss of the season. The Green Wave is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the B North division.

Click on the photo for the caption.