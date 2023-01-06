Rotary Club Delivers Joy For the Holidays

After the success of last year’s Jingle Bell Buddies the club expanded the number of families to 10 for 2022. After months of planning about 20 volunteers formed nine teams to shop for gifts and groceries for each family which were delivered on 12/22 and 12/23 by Santa and Mrs. Claus with the help of happy elves. One child, it was noted, asked for sheets.

This year Mrs. Claus teamed up with Santa (club members Marianne Powers & Gordon Heggie) for a double treat for the kids and parents alike. The joy expressed by the families made the Rotary slogan “Service Above Self” even more meaningful to those who volunteered.

It takes a community for projects like Jingle Bell Buddies to be successful. With inflation at an all-time high this past year it has been difficult for many families to get by. Thank you to all the club members who volunteered at the fundraisers and to those who shopped and delivered the food and gifts to the families.

Thank you to the following businesses for their generous donations that helped make this project possible: