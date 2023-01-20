Local Obituaries

Pastor Rev. Carolyn Bennett of Long Branch has passed away. There is no information about her funeral services at this time. We will home more information soon. February 4th, 10-12 is viewing, the funeral will be noon at Salem Baptist Church on Third Ave., Long Branch.



On January 6, Christine Elaine Crowder, beloved mother, grandmother (LaLa), sister,

and aunt passed away at age 73. An avid reader and lifelong student, Christine graduated from Monmouth College, now Monmouth University with a Masters in Anthropology in 1979.

Christine resided in Long Branch and was a longtime Public Library employee. Active in the community she was a member of the Historical Society and throughout the years volunteered for several organizations including, Clean Ocean Action. An imaginative and creative writer, she wrote countless short stories. She was particularly fond of crime dramas and hoped to someday publish a series.

A descendant of a long line of talented pianist, a piano teacher in her own right, she taught many children throughout the years, passing on her love of music. She was known for her optimistic personality, her love of family gatherings, and her famous quote “When I win the lottery.”

She is remembered for her creative excursions with her daughter, nieces, and nephews, including gravestone rubbing, paper mache projects, and would often say to them, “I hope you enjoyed your childhood as much as I did.”

Christine is predeceased by her mother Doris O’Sullivan and father Wendell Crowder, niece Pala Crowder and her nephew Israel Henderson. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Crowder; her brother Casey Crowder; her daughter, Caitlin Crowder-Kirsch; grandchildren, Christian, Jason, and Harper and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Long Branch Free Public Library, 328 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, https://www.longbranchlib.org/donations. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Damiano Tribute/Guestbook link

Carol Ann Carlesimo, age 78 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at Monmouth Medical Center surrounded by her family on January 16, 2023. Carol was born June 8, 1944 in Newark. She was a lifelong resident of Long Branch and a graduate of Long Branch High School. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the Parish in Long Branch.

Her favorite place was Pier Village. Carol loved spending time with her summer friends at the Thursday night concert series. She enjoyed eating at McLoone’s where her favorite dish was clams. Carol brought love and laughter wherever she went and was the life of the party where you could always find her dancing. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. “MomMom” was witty and strong, and with that, we all called her “Butch”.

She will be missed dearly by all of us.

Carol was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Antoinette Villano and “Brother” Louis Carlesimo. She is survived by her son Louis and his partner Karen and her son Anthony; her daughter Jaime and her partner JC Sanchez; grandchildren Ginna, Mikael and Ava; great grandson Apollo; brothers Vinnie and his wife Joyce, Bruce and his wife Georgette and Robert; sisters in law Celeste and Rose, and many loving nieces, nephews and countless Godchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 6 -8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Friday; 9 am from the funeral home with a 10:30 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/ The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Ann Carlesimo, please visit our floral store.

Arthur Tauber, 94, one of the oldest residents of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away on January 10. He is survived by a loving family including his wife Jean, and their three children, Mark, Michele, and Alan, as well as Alan’s wife Andrea, and their two children, Rebecca and Ilan. Arthur’s sister Selma Shubin also grieves his loss, as well as her son Brian, her daughter Michele and son-in-law Jack Kaplan, and their two children Jason and Brandon.

Arthur grew up in the Bronx and remembered with fondness his formative years at DeWitt Clinton High School and as a Star Scout who led his troop. After a tour of duty in the Navy at the submarine base in New London, Connecticut, Arthur received a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, and began work as a civil service researcher at the U.S. Army Electronics Command at Fort Monmouth New Jersey in 1954. He would go on to work for the command for over 40 years, earning a master’s degree and Ph.D. in chemistry along the way. Arthur published many peer-reviewed articles still cited by scientists and received some 20 patents from both the U.S. and Canada. He took great pleasure in his role as board member of the Junior Science Symposium and the local chapter of the American Chemical Society as well as in mentoring many up-and-coming science students.

Arthur was an active member of Congregation B’nai Sholom for over 30 years, serving as treasurer and Men’s Club president. When the congregation merged with Temple Beth El in Ocean Township, he was honored to carry one of its Torahs to its new home. He continued as a regular attender, particularly at Minha services to comfort the bereaved who said Kaddish for those who had lost loved ones.

Arthur loved fishing and canoeing. He tended a vegetable garden that yielded what he jokingly called, “Tauber’s terrible tomatoes.” Along with Jean, he was a lifetime subscriber to the performing arts and took classes to become an early adopter of home computers.

In his later years, Arthur never missed an opportunity to celebrate the joyous milestones of his grandchildren and nieces nephews including graduations, weddings, and Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. He and Jean traveled the world from Japan to Europe and Israel, and took tours of the U.S. national parks.

His family, friends, and colleagues will honor his memory at a service on Friday, January 13, at Temple Torat-El at 11:30am, 301 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst; www.torat-el.org. Graveside service to follow at Cemetery Chesed Shel Ames, Neptune. For messages of condolence, please visit Arthur’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Eileen Dolores Conte, age 79 of Long Branch, peacefully passed away on January 5, 2023. A Long Branch native, Eileen was born on February 10th, 1942 to her loving parents Anthony and Frances Giordano.

She attended Star of the Sea Academy where she made many lifelong friends. Eileen worked at Monmouth Medical Center for over 25 years. She was very creative and had many talents, but her real passions were cooking, baking and hosting her family and friends. Her door was always open and she had a way of making everyone feel special and loved.

Eileen is predeceased by her parents and is survived by her daughter Kim Kantrowitz, son Patrick Conte, his wife Julie and her grandchildren Jordan, Jared, Jules and Julianna. Also survived by her brother Anthony, sister Kathleen and devoted nephew Anthony and his wife Elizabeth.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Damiano Tribute/Guestbook.