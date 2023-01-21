See what MC Park System has planned for February

From Wondrous Winter Walks to Open Shoot Archery, the Monmouth County Park System is filling February with fun. Here’s what is planned:

Wondrous Winter Walks

Wednesday, February 1 at 10 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft – Meet in the Old Orchard parking lot.

Wednesday, February 15 at 10 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen – Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Toss on your winter gear and tag along with a Park System Naturalist as you explore the park in the wintertime. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Please note that sturdy footwear is recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

Cutting, Splitting and Hewing

Sunday, February 5 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Join the farm staff as they use a two-man saw and splitting wedge. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, February 7 at 9 a.m.

Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone – Meet in the Agress Road parking lot.

Tuesday, February 21 at 9 a.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Historical Valentines

Sunday, February 12 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

View letters and valentines from the 18th and 19th century. Then create a valentine of your own or write a letter to a friend using historically inspired materials. Open to ages 10 and up. FREE!

Nature Lecture Series: The Real Story of Captain Kidd and His Treasure

Thursday, February 16 from 7-8 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Explore the legends and lore of Captain Kidd, his crew, and his famous buried treasure during this talk by a Park System Naturalist. FREE!

Monmouth County Parks Backyard Bird Count

Friday, February 17 from 9-10 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell

Saturday, February 18 from 9-10 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen

Sunday, February 19 from 9-10 a.m.

Huber Woods Park Environmental Center, Middletown

Join a Park System Naturalist in celebration of the Great American Backyard Bird Count and look to see what winter birds are at our local feeders. We’ll also take a small walk to see what birds we can identify. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow, if needed. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.