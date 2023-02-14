Ninth whale washes up on Manasquan beach

Manasquan – According to reports to Clean Ocean Action from surfers and beach-goers, yet another dead whale is washing ashore, this time in Manasquan, NJ, at Whiting Avenue beach. This is the latest marine mammal to wash-up dead in the New York and New Jersey region. Since December 5, nine dead whales have washed ashore. This alarming number of deaths is unprecedented in the last half century, the only unique factor from previous years, is the excessive scope, scale, and magnitude of offshore wind powerplant activity in the region. Ocean and marine life advocates are concerned about the lack of federal action being taken to address the deaths of these marine mammals, which include endangered and protected species. Clean Ocean Action is arriving at the scene to document the latest death of these gentle giants.