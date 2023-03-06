Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hiya! I’m Mighty Max, resident Good Boy! This handsome 1 1/2 year-old, 39 pound pittie mix came into the shelter as a stray – I was so scared, skinny, and cold as I roamed the streets all alone. Thankfully I’m in the right place and all the attention I’ve gotten is helping me show off my 10/10 personality.

I’m a happy and active boy looking for a home with the best of both worlds – quiet relaxation and cozy comfort, as well as doing zoomies in the park, going for walks, playing with toys, and everything else dogs like me love to do! I’m comfortable around adults and older kids who are comfortable with dogs. I’ve even made friends and played with many of the shelter’s pups, so I could be looking for a compatible canine companion to settle down with too. Interested in showing this pocket pittie what true love is? We are open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Reliable Rudy, at your service! I came to the shelter after my owner had to move into assisted living. I didn't think I'd be looking for a new home at age 14, but I hope someone is looking out for a special boy like me!