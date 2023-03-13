Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents Five World Premiers Over Two Days

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) presents five world premieres with two diverse and dynamic programs, WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY? and ARCHITECTS OF DANCE on April 1-2, at Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Ticket prices are $36 for adults and $25 for students or $60 for adults, and $40 for students with the purchase of both programs. Tickets can be purchased online and at the box office by calling 732.531.9106, ext. 14. There is a $4 Facility Fee per ticket and an additional $3.50 Convenience Fee for all credit card purchases. Group discount pricing is available.
AXCBT dancer Gillian Worek for WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY?
On April 1 at 8:00 p.m., AXCBT will present an evening featuring four world premieres celebrating the essence of modern dance with ARCHITECTS OF DANCE. AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik brings new works by three acclaimed modern dance artists, Blakely White-McGuire, Andrea Weber and Michael Trusnovec, formerly with the Martha Graham Dance Company, Merce Cunningham Dance Company, and Paul Taylor Dance Company, respectively, to the stage for a one-night-only concert.
“Architects engage the human senses through imagery and mesmerizing choreography,” said Chajnik. “Artists collaborate to create a new and groundbreaking movement platform, crossing disciplines, experiences, and sharing practices.”
The program will culminate with the world premiere of Chajnik’s Komposition, inspired by the paintings of Kandinsky and set to music by Erik Satie. VIP tickets that include a pre-performance meet-and-greet cocktail reception with the artists are $100. General admission tickets are also available. Contact the box office HERE for additional information.
WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY? choreographed by Chajnik, is a spirited and high-energy ‘80s-inspired dance party set to the iconic music of the era. The ‘80s dance celebration features Broadway vocalists Leanne Antonio and Danny Drewes performing songs by Whitney Houston, Freddie Mercury, Tina Turner, and more live. This world premiere celebrates ‘80s pop culture featuring AXCBT company members, and Axelrod Performing Arts Academy apprentices. Performances are on April 1 at 3:00 p.m., and April 2 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased HERE.
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) strives to cultivate an environment rooted in diversity, inspiration, encouragement, and equality where all are welcome and heard. Listening and learning are at the heart of our commitments to change policies, attitudes, and habits that do not align with our core
values. Gabriel Chajnik has assembled a community of skilled artists, each unique and necessary to the growth of AXCBT and its audience. AXCBT prides itself on its perseverance through the challenges of 2020 and the company’s continuation of dance education. Mr. Chajnik and his dancers aim to expand creativity and appreciation for the arts throughout New Jersey, inviting patrons, students, and artists to join them on this gratifying endeavor.
The Axelrod Performing Arts Center produces professionally staged musicals and ballets for the Jersey Shore in collaboration with Broadway directors, choreographers, and designers, showcasing professional actors, dancers and singers. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center fosters artistic excellence by showcasing varied and distinct cultural programs which enrich the imaginative, intellectual and creative soul, inspire Jewish journeys, and cultivate an appreciation of our diverse communities through the pursuit of the arts. A 501c3 organization, funding for the Axelrod PAC comes from individuals, foundations, and grants enabling the arts center to present year-round events and programming. We thank our patrons and donors who support the Axelrod Performing Arts Center annually.
AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik received undergraduate dance training at The Julliard School, studying under legendary instructor, mentor, and Juilliard faculty emeritus Maestro Héctor Zaraspe. Mr. Chajnik’s work has been featured at the Juilliard School, the Manhattan School of Music, the Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C., Alice Tully Hall, the Clark Theatre at Lincoln Center, the Manhattan Movement, and Arts Center, and the Lambs Theatre. As an educator, he has taught various dance technique classes to notable dance schools such as Brooklyn Music School (NY), Princeton Ballet School (NJ), the Academy of Dance Arts (NJ), and Gotta Dance (NJ). Mr. Chajnik merged his two passions of choreography and education by establishing the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre (AXCBT), the first professional dance company in the Monmouth County area, and the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy (APPA), both with the help of Axelrod Performing Arts Center’s President Elise Feldman. Mr. Chajnik has been honored by the Jewish Federation of Somerset, Hunterdon, & Warren Counties. In September 2021, Monmouth Arts honored Gabriel for his work in the community during the pandemic.