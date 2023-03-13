Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents Five World Premiers Over Two Days

“Architects engage the human senses through imagery and mesmerizing choreography,” said Chajnik. “Artists collaborate to create a new and groundbreaking movement platform, crossing disciplines, experiences, and sharing practices.”

The program will culminate with the world premiere of Chajnik’s Komposition, inspired by the paintings of Kandinsky and set to music by Erik Satie. VIP tickets that include a pre-performance meet-and-greet cocktail reception with the artists are $100. General admission tickets are also available. Contact the box office HERE for additional information.

WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY? choreographed by Chajnik, is a spirited and high-energy ‘80s-inspired dance party set to the iconic music of the era. The ‘80s dance celebration features Broadway vocalists Leanne Antonio and Danny Drewes performing songs by Whitney Houston, Freddie Mercury, Tina Turner, and more live. This world premiere celebrates ‘80s pop culture featuring AXCBT company members, and Axelrod Performing Arts Academy apprentices. Performances are on April 1 at 3:00 p.m., and April 2 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) strives to cultivate an environment rooted in diversity, inspiration, encouragement, and equality where all are welcome and heard. Listening and learning are at the heart of our commitments to change policies, attitudes, and habits that do not align with our core

values. Gabriel Chajnik has assembled a community of skilled artists, each unique and necessary to the growth of AXCBT and its audience. AXCBT prides itself on its perseverance through the challenges of 2020 and the company’s continuation of dance education. Mr. Chajnik and his dancers aim to expand creativity and appreciation for the arts throughout New Jersey, inviting patrons, students, and artists to join them on this gratifying endeavor.