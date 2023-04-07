Local Obituaries

Kevin G. Cieri, 64 of Ocean Township, NJ, died at his home surrounded by his family. He was raised in West Long Branch and had lived in Long Branch before moving to Ocean in 2020.

He loved music and enjoyed attending live concerts around the Monmouth County area, specifically in Asbury Park and the summer concert series in Pier Village and the West End sections of Long Branch. Kevin spent many years being a DJ at the Bar Bombay, and was a huge fan of singing karaoke, his go-to song being “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra. Kevin was a fan of KC and the Sunshine Band, the Village People, Blue Oyster Cult and The Inferno’s, often sharing good times at their concerts with his wife and children. An incredible writer and storyteller, Kevin had a great following on his Jersey Shore Retro blog. Kevin was also an avid fan of the New York Giants and New York Yankees.

Kevin loved to travel with his family, whether it be a day trip out to Princeton or New Hope, PA, or a lengthy stay at their favorite vacation spots. He will always be remembered as a “gentle man”.

He was a graduate of Shore Regional High School, Glassboro State College and he received his Masters from Steven’s Institute of Technology. Kevin worked for the Federal Government for 35 years before retiring as an I.T. Project Manager for the Veterans Affairs. Kevin was an exempt member of the West Long Branch Fire Company # 2. He served as the chairman of Long Branch Cable Commission for 15 years and served as a board member for Coastal Communities.

Kevin was predeceased by his father, Joseph J. Cieri and his brother, Brian Cieri.

Surviving is his wife Pauline Lagrotteria Cieri; their children, Anne Marie Cieri and Christian Cieri; his mother Phyllis Cieri; his brother Joseph Cieri; his brother’s and sister’s-in-law, Meredith Cieri, Barbara and Ken LePosa, Maria and Tony Maiorca, Joe and Sue Lagrotteria, Angela and Michael Irene; as well many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, April 10th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service’s Tuesday, April 11th, 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in honor of Kevin may be directed to the Human Rights Campaign at give.hrc.org, The SPCA at 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724, www.monmouthcountyspca.org or the VNA, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733, www.vnahg.org.

To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Kevin’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Vincent Ralph Rizzo Jr., 68, of Toms River, NJ, went home to the Lord on Friday, March 31st, 2023, surrounded by his family. Vinnie, as his friends knew him, was born in Newark, NJ, and moved with his family to Long Branch, NJ, in 1960. After marrying his wife Jill in 1986, they moved to Beachwood and then settled in Toms River, NJ. Vinnie graduated from Long Branch High School and was successful in numerous endeavors. He was a volunteer fireman with Neptune Hose Co. #1, Long Branch, NJ; owned and operated Vinnie’s Broad Street Haircutting in Eatontown, NJ; worked security at Ocean County Mall where he later became captain; and opened and operated Vinnie’s Barber Shop in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. In 2006 he joined RWJ Barnabas System Business Offices, Oceanport, NJ, where he quickly became Security Supervisor and retired as Security Manager after 14 years of service. Vinnie loved spending time with the love of his life Jill, skiing in Vermont, going on cruises, taking long walks on the boardwalk, researching his Italian heritage, and enjoying Sunday dinners with his family. Vinnie was predeceased by his parents, Vincent Ralph Rizzo, Sr., and Geraldine Littriello Rizzo, and is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jillda; sister Rose Arthur and husband Mark Arthur; sister Sandra Hankins and husband Richard Hankins; nephew Jason Skislak and wife Katie Meeker, and grand-niece Lola Skislak. Vinnie will be remembered for his passion for life, gentle inviting smile, readiness to help others, and his love for the Lord Jesus. His infectious laugh and creative sense of humor drew others to him. He was fiercely defensive of his family and devoted to whatever work was in front of him. Vinnie’s talents, friendship, and loving heart will truly be missed by all. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the DamianoTribute/Guestbook. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vincent Ralph Rizzo, Jr., please visit our floral store.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Monica Sperling. She was born April 10th,1934 in Elizabeth NJ and was raised with her three siblings Jack, Maureen and Anne in Keansburg NJ. After meeting the love of her life at the North Bath Avenue beach in 1953, she moved to Oceanport to build her home with her husband George Sperling, where she raised her children and lived for the next 70 years. Monica was widely known for her iconic role as an Oceanport bus driver for over 20 years, becoming a community staple known for her friendly smile and welcoming wave. She held a lifelong love of the beach, visiting regularly and bodysurfing her favorite waves well into her 70s. She will always be remembered for her willingness to forgive easily and love of sharing laughter with friends and family.

Monica was predeceased by her parents Martin and Anna Lang, brother Jack Lang, sister Anne Vandyke, beloved husband George Sperling, and son Gregory Sperling. She is survived by her sister Maureen and spouse Bill, her son Jeff and spouse Lori Lee, daughter Mary and spouse Shane, son Scott, and her grandchildren Samantha, Garrett and spouse Victoria, Luke, Tyler, Chris, Hailey, Olivia and spouse Jeremy, Jordan, Greer, Grady, Gaven, Natalie, Liam, and great-grandchild Miles.

The matriarch of our family will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone that had the pleasure of spending time with her.

For messages of condolence, please visit Monica’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Robert J. Howie “Bob”, age 75 of Eatontown, died peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was born on July 3, 1947 in Johnstown, PA to late the Carl and Florence Howie. He served our Country honorably in the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Bob was a longtime resident of Monmouth County, and he worked as a Manager at Concurrent Computer Corporation in West Long Branch for many years. He was so lucky to retire early and enjoy his life. Bob loved traveling, golf, riding his motorcycle, eating out and enjoying time with his loved ones. In addition, he was an avid leader in his community and was a volunteer Firefighter and former President of Oceanport Hook and Ladder for years. He loved their famous annual fundraiser known as “The Ham Dinner” and best known for his raisin gravy. Bob was also a member of the VFW and the Eatontown Elks, Lodge 2402, and enjoyed their many functions. He is survived by his wife Mary Solis Howie; his children, Tara Howie, Jason Howie and his wife, Carolina Howie, Dana Howie, his only granddaughter, which he adored dearly, Daniella Howie and his only brother, Ron Howie. He is also survived by his sisters in law, Milly Solis Ling, Irma Solis Flores and Anna Marie McKenna and a brother in law, Joseph Solis. He is predeceased by his favorite dogs, Thor and Zeus, who he loved dearly and three sisters in law, Rachael Solis Flores, Sally Solis Flores and Donna Solis Stefanik. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4 – 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 9 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown. Interment will follow at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Oceanport Hook & Ladder Fire Company, 21 Main Street, Oceanport, NJ 07757. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert J. Howie, please visit Damiano floral store.

Judith “Judy” L. Brummer, 79, of Oceanport passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 29th at home.

Born in Ayer, Massachusetts, Judy was raised in Oceanport. For many years, Judy worked in the sign department for Shop Rite, West Long Branch.

Judy and her late husband Robert ‘Bob’ Brummer simultaneously built their business, Brummers Tree Service, and their family. Lucky for them they had four boys. Robert ‘Bobby’, Keith, Mark and Brett, all four worked alongside their mother and father. Kids in tow you would find Judy at Little Monmouth Beach Club with her other favorite people, The Knitters, a tight ‘knit’ group of women that all surrounded each other with love, laughs, family, and support. Every family get together would guarantee that Judy would bring her famous baked beans! Everyone was welcomed at Judy’s house. Quick with a cup of coffee, a chat, or up for a family fun day in the back yard, as long as you were having fun, Judy was happy.

The joy of all joys is Judy’s four granddaughters, Victoria, Alexandra, Giselle and Eva. The girls loved their Grammy so much. Each one of them had their own special relationship with Judy. With such a huge capacity to give, Judy was like a grandmother to so many kids. She never forgot birthdays or Christmas and every gift had so much thought put into them.

To Judy’s and our extended family, please know how much your Aunt Judy loved you all. She was always over the moon as your own families grew and got a kick out of each of your personalities. Judy loved her relationships with our Aunts and Uncles and the memories shared always kept us entertained as a family.

We want our friends and Judy’s friends to know that Judy loved each one of you so much. She valued every relationship with you and your families. You too are our family.

Judy was predeceased by her husband Robert F. Brummer, Sr. in 2011 and her brother James Ambrose. Surviving are her children Robert, Jr. and his wife Sarah, Keith and his wife Erica, Mark and his wife Elizabeth, Brett and Katie McCallion, Judith’s sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Dennis Schweikhardt; and Judy’s grandchildren Victoria and Robert Russo, Alexandra and fiancée Lu Neris; Giselle Brummer and Eva Judith Brummer.

For messages of condolence, please visit Judy’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Judy’s memory to Port-Au-Peck Fire Company, 433 Myrtle Avenue, Oceanport, NJ 07757 or her favorite charity… QVC & TJMAXX (wink wink).

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Christopher H. Roth, 79 of Ocean, NJ. He died peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center on Wednesday, March 30,, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 4-8pm at the Damiano Funeral Home 191 Franklin Ave (corner of 3rd Ave.) in Long Branch, NJ. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 5th at 10:30am at St. Michael’s Church, West End. Christopher was born in Corby, England, November 28, 1943. He lived a life filled with love of family, books, music, art, and travel. He attended Stoneyhurst College a Jesuit Boarding School in Lancashire, England. He served 13 months in Vietnam before graduating Cum Laude from St. Peter’s University, Jersey City in 1971 and was a member of MENSA. Christopher served as the Director, Database Administration at Revlon, located in Edison, NJ for over 25 years, doing what he loved best, working with data. After the love for his family, he loved working with numbers, but to his dismay, was not inherited by his children or grandchildren. Christopher loved listening to all genres of music, embraced books from mysteries to math, enjoyed gardening, and his favorite pastime, traveling to his favorite place, Venice, Italy. Christopher is survived by the love of his life Patty (née DiFlumeri), Chief of Staff! His children Jennifer Votta, son-in- law Greg, Laura Roth, and Adam Roth. He is also survived by his beloved grandsons, Christian and Jake Votta, his half siblings Michele Kearns, Peter, Stephen, and Eileen Tortorelli his loving cousin Jetta Cioci, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, as well as his great nieces and nephews Matthew, Alexis, Danielle, Vienna, Ryan, Sebastian, Emma, Isabella, Carole, and Ryleigh. Christopher was pre deceased by his parents Edwin Roth and Margarette Tortorelli. His half-sister Linda, his cousin, Carole Apicelli, and his loving brother-in-law, Dr. Anthony DiFlumeri. A special thank you to the devoted nurses and doctors at Jersey Shore Medical Center on Booker 3, Mehandru 6, and his special hospice nurses, Brigid and Halima on Ackerman 5. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Mya Lin Terry Foundation 1637 Finderne Street, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 – http://themyalinterryfoundation.org/ To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christopher Roth, please visit Damiano floral store.