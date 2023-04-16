Hawks down Wave 5-1 on senior day

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Saturday morning the Long Branch High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team honored their seniors before the start of the game against J.P. Stevens. Recognized were Karl-Yrvens Pierre-Louis, Josue Meza, Julian Benner, Jordan Perkins and Nicholas Douglas.

Long Branch has had a rough start to the 2023 season, they started off with an 18-1 loss to Point Beach followed by a 16-0 loss to RBC, 13-0 loss to Central Regional, 17-0 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven, 17-1 loss to Shore Regional and the 5-1 loss to the Hawks of J.P. Stevens.

Long Branch took an early led in the game against the Hawks when freshman Samuel Brewer scored with 7:40 left to play in the first period. Unfortunately, none of the other shots on the Hawks goal would score. J.P. Stevens scored twice in the first period, once in the second, third and fourth period.

The Green Wave play in the B North division of the Shore Conference, where the Blue Devils of Shore are on top and undefeated. They are followed by Rumson, Red Bank Catholic, Holmdel, Red Bank Regional, St. John Vianney, Ocean Township and Long Branch.

J.P. Stevens plays in the GMC conference and are in the White Division. The 5-1 win over Long Branch was the first of the season for the Hawks. Their division is led by North Brunswick, Sayreville, J.P. Stevens, Edison and St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Red Division of the Hawks group has East Brunswick on top followed by Monroe, South Brunswick, Old Bridge and St. Joseph of Metuchen.

