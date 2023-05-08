Bike MS: Coast the Coast 2023 to ride along routes throughout Monmouth County

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to inform residents and motorists that the 2023 Bike MS: Coast the Coast ride, which will use County roads, will take place on Saturday, May 13.

“The County wants to make sure residents and motorists are aware of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Bike MS: Coast the Coast ride, which is occurring on Saturday, May 13 along multiple County roadways,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “No County roads will be closed for the event and law enforcement personnel will be employed at critical locations for the safety of the cyclists and motorists.”

The Bike MS: Coast the Coast ride has four races with varying distances: 25 miles, 50 miles, 75 miles and 100 miles in length and all riders will start at the Deal Casino Beach Club. To learn more about the routes, visit https://mssociety.donordrive.com/.

