Pallone Heads Off Pop-Up Party Threats: Broughton Says, ‘Enough is Enough”

Upon receiving information regarding a pop-up party being planned for this weekend, the City of Long Branch took immediate action to prevent the unsanctioned event from taking place. As a result, you will see an increased police presence along the beachfront and throughout the City.

Director of Public Safety William Broughton stated, “The City will take swift and effective action to prevent pop-up parties and to hold those accountable for organizing or participating in such unauthorized events.”

Please read the statement from Mayor John Pallone: