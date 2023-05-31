Local students graduate from The College of New Jersey

Eatontown
Ikaro Dasilva, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus
Chantheary Lam, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Jerry Lin, Bachelor of Arts, Finance & Intl Bus, Cum Laude
Alyssa Reyes, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Long Branch
Ricardo Dager, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus
Alexa Karpus, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Zachary Knipp, Bachelor of Science, Art and Art History, Cum laude
Paul Montague, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Katherine Oliveira, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Mathematics & Statistics, Magna Cum Laude
Vinicius Teixeira, Bachelor of Science, Marketing & Interdisc Business
Ethan Wong, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus
Monmouth Beach
Jacqueline Jaworski, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing & Interdisc Business, Cum Laude
Oceanport
Samuel Aromando, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus
Erin Mcheffey, Bachelor of Arts, Design and Creative Technology
Emmalee Olsen, Bachelor of Arts, Special Ed, Lang, & Literacy, Cum Laude
Kevin Pennell, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Management
Rumson
Nicole Molnar, Bachelor of Arts, Biology, Summa Cum Laude
Tinton Falls
Isabelle Adamo, Bachelor of Science, Criminology, Magna Cum Laude
Christopher Anfuso, Bachelor of Arts, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Lauren Carney, Master of Arts in Teaching, Elem/Early Childhood Educ
Caroline Devine, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry
Alexandra DiBenedetto, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Mathematics & Statistics, Magna Cum Laude
Meghan Leahey, Master of Education, Special Ed, Lang, & Literacy
Amanda Mannarino, Master of Arts in Teaching, Special Ed, Lang, & Literacy
Julia Setaro, Bachelor of Science, Management
About The College of New Jersey
Founded in 1855 as the New Jersey State Normal School, TCNJ delivers an exceptionally high-quality education, in a collaborative and supportive environment. The college has the sixth highest four-year graduation rate among all public colleges and universities. It is ranked by Money as one of the top 15 public colleges “most likely to pay off financially,” and U.S. News & World Report rates it the No. 1 public institution among regional universities in the northeast. The college is situated on 289 tree-lined acres in suburban Ewing Township, New Jersey, in close proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia. A strong liberal arts core forms the foundation for a wealth of degree programs offered through the college’s seven schools: Arts and Communication; Business; Education; Engineering; Humanities and Social Sciences; Nursing and Health Sciences; and Science.