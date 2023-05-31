Local students graduate from The College of New Jersey

Eatontown

Ikaro Dasilva, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus

Chantheary Lam, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering

Jerry Lin, Bachelor of Arts, Finance & Intl Bus, Cum Laude

Alyssa Reyes, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Long Branch

Ricardo Dager, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus

Alexa Karpus, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Zachary Knipp, Bachelor of Science, Art and Art History, Cum laude

Paul Montague, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Katherine Oliveira, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Mathematics & Statistics, Magna Cum Laude

Vinicius Teixeira, Bachelor of Science, Marketing & Interdisc Business

Ethan Wong, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus

Monmouth Beach

Jacqueline Jaworski, Bachelor of Arts, Marketing & Interdisc Business, Cum Laude

Oceanport



Samuel Aromando, Bachelor of Science, Finance & Intl Bus

Erin Mcheffey, Bachelor of Arts, Design and Creative Technology

Emmalee Olsen, Bachelor of Arts, Special Ed, Lang, & Literacy, Cum Laude

Kevin Pennell, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Management

Rumson

Nicole Molnar, Bachelor of Arts, Biology, Summa Cum Laude

Tinton Falls

Isabelle Adamo, Bachelor of Science, Criminology, Magna Cum Laude

Christopher Anfuso, Bachelor of Arts, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Lauren Carney, Master of Arts in Teaching, Elem/Early Childhood Educ

Caroline Devine, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry

Alexandra DiBenedetto, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Mathematics & Statistics, Magna Cum Laude

Meghan Leahey, Master of Education, Special Ed, Lang, & Literacy

Amanda Mannarino, Master of Arts in Teaching, Special Ed, Lang, & Literacy

Julia Setaro, Bachelor of Science, Management

