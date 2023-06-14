Local Obituaries

Linda was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Kearny yet she always longed to live near the beach. In 2009 she moved into an apartment in Asbury Park and in 2014 she moved to Long Branch. She loved everything about the ocean and the beaches and as an eternal gift will be cremated and returned to her beloved ocean in the form of an eternal reef.
She graduated from Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and went on to study computer graphics at Rutgers University. Linda’s professional artistic talents were vast and remarkable including Leland Limited, her current employer, as well as working with the Rio Olympics, Seton Hall University, Lewis Advertising, and many other clients. Linda’s creative touch was broad, whether professionally in creating a new website, being an Art Director for a publication, or in her personal life which took the forms of everything from creating a perfect party invitation, to a home design touch, or the coolest costume idea.
Linda’s passions extended beyond artistic expressions and her love of all things beach, included music and dancing knowing the words of every classic rock song, politics that respected the ocean and the climate, women’s rights, running and healthy living, travel and adventures near or far, and most of all a respect for all people and living creatures. The myriad of cats and kittens and dogs and puppies that she walked, fostered, took care of or took in, were all lucky to know and love her and they all lived in her heart as well. She knew people by their pets’ names! Her beloved fur child Sasha, a Norwegian Forest cat whom she adopted and whom she called “my designer cat”, was the last in line of many cats who were blessed to call her their mom. Sasha danced with her in the kitchen, faithfully slept next to her and had to be in constant physical contact with her when they were together. She was the love of his life.
Linda’s love of family extended also to the adults. Rose, her cousin, who looked and acted like her twin sister, were inseparable and both were so lucky to have spent 10 days together in the UK and Portugal only in the last 2 months, a dream trip. Linda’s love for Rose extends beyond this life. Linda loved to host parties and invite family and friends and she enjoyed all of her time with them.
Linda leaves behind her parents, Antonio and Maria Campos, Portugal, her brother Antonio (Gerri) Campos, North Carolina, her brother Manuel Campos, her dear sister-in-law, Debbie Flynn, Rockaway, who will miss her deeply, her uncle and aunt Julio and Maria Farinhas, Basking Ridge, many cousins, extended family members and friends who shared her passion for life, the beach, and animals. Linda’s friends each had the same thing to say – she was their best friend and she made them feel as if they were so special. To touch so many people so deeply is a life well lived and the ultimate success. She had a smile that made you smile, a laugh that made the world better, and an energy that will never be forgotten.
With the deepest sadness because we miss Linda so much, we all say goodbye for now. Your time with us all was far too short, but our memories and your spirit will live with all of us forever.
In the ultimate act of giving, which was so much of what Linda did with her life, she will be donating her organs through The Sharing Network. She will continue to change lives and save lives even after her passing….
Ida Phyllis Caparn died peacefully at her residence, the Masonic Village in Burlington New Jersey on December 14, 2022. She was 97 and one of twelve children born to Frank A. Thomas, Sr. and Ida A. Sawyer Thomas. Phyllis was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey on October 4, 1925. Throughout her life she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend to many. She had a vibrant personality and was an active participant regardless of the community in which she resided. A resident of Oceanport, New Jersey for many years with her husband “Charlie”, Phyllis was actively involved with Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank, being a member of the church choir and various church activities. She was Past Matron of the Eatontown Chapter #26 Order of the Eastern Star. Additionally, Past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey and a member of the Special Ladies Crescent Shrine Temple of Trenton.
While a winter resident of Clearwater, Florida for many years with her husband, Phyllis was a member of the St. Andres Presbyterian Church and a participant in the Clearwater Community Chorus. Over the years, she was employed as a dental assistant in the office of Dr. Robert Voorhees, DDS, in Sea Girt, New Jersey as well as a secretary for Turner Brothers Landscaping in West Long Branch. During her later years following her husband’s death, Phyllis became a resident at the Masonic Village in Burlington, New Jersey, participating in many activities and being an enthusiastic and supportive member of the community. She had a passion and love of singing and actively participated whenever possible throughout her life.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, her husbands Donald Seeley and Charles C. Caparn, and eleven siblings including four brothers: Kenneth (Lorraine), Frank (Karen), Charles (Alma), and Robert (Patricia )and seven sisters: Medora Gifford (William), Catherine Knudson (Walter), Lillian Herbert (Stanley), Dorothy Yard (Carl), Mildred Thiele (William), Barbara Matthews (Woodrow) and Blanche Thiele (Leslie). She was an aunt to thirty-one nieces and nephews and was close friends with Miguel and Rose Betencourt of Red Bank.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 20 from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church in Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis has requested that memorial gifts in her name be made to the Masonic Village in Burlington, https://www.njmasonic.org/donate/.
-Lovingly Submitted by The Family
Louise Eller Willett, also known as “Great-Mom”, 99, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 6.
Louise was born in Richmond, VA and lived for many years in Wall Township and Oakhurst before moving to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls in 2004. She worked for Necci Sewing Circle, Shrewsbury and Red Bank and then Federated Department Stores, Ocean for many years before retiring. Louise was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed finding 4 leaf clovers, with much success.
During WWII, Louise served in the U.S. Army, Private First Class, stationed at Finney General Hospital, GA.
Louise was predeceased by her husband Herbert W., whom she met and married while stationed in Fort Stewart, GA.
Surviving are her children Janice & her husband, J. David Hiers and Arleen Willett; her three grandchildren Stacey Forgash & her husband Victor, James Hiers & his wife Susan and Scott McAvay; her great-grandchildren Natalie, Ava, Emily, Olivia, David, Jade and George and 1 great-great-grandchild Avani.
Fortunato “Freddie” Acerra, 91 of Long Branch passed away peacefully Saturday, June 3rd surrounded by his family.
Freddie was born and raised in Long Branch. He graduated from Long Branch High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Monmouth University. Before retiring, he was an Electromechanical Engineer at EAI, West Long Branch. Freddie served his country honorably during the Korean War.
Freddie was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, where he served as an usher and was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Golf Committee. In 2013, the Holy Name Society honored Freddie as “Man of the Year.”
Whether Freddie was tending to his vegetable garden, riding his motorcycle, relaxing at the beach or spending time at the barn with Todo, Freddie loved life. Freddie showed Wired Hair Fox Terriers, two of which were champions. He participated in many activities from playing cards and bocce in Florida, bowling, fixing anything that was broken or enjoying a Boston Cream donut from Dunkin Donuts. Most of all, Freddie loved to be with his family. He will be missed by all.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann; his children Valentina & Thomas Manzo and Alfonso & Stacey Acerra; and his grandchildren Maria, TJ and Giavanna.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724; www.monmouthcountyspca.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Freddie’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Teresa (Terry) Malley, nee Hanneken age 84, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at her home in Oceanport, New Jersey. Terry was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) Malley in 2017. She was also predeceased by her brother in law, Thomas J. Malley and his wife Marie, her nieces Pam Serviss, and Annamarie Malley. She was born on September 18, 1938, in Long Branch to Bernard and Mary Hanneken. Terry is a graduate of Monmouth Beach School and Long Branch High School Class of 1956. Terry received a BA degree from Douglas College in 1960. She had a long and successful career working at IBM.
Surviving are her nephews, John M. Malley, his wife Eileen and their children, John and Matthew; Thomas P. Malley and his children, Christine King, Thomas, Patrick, Michael, and his granddaughter Alivia King.
Terry loved to travel and explore new places with her husband. St. Thomas, Virgin Islands held a special place in their hearts, where they would spend a month every year. She also enjoyed being a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Monmouth Beach Fire Company where she held the position of Secretary. In her free time, Terry enjoyed reading, and she would always end her day with a glass of wine and a good book.
A memorial gathering will be held at Precious Blood Church, 72 Riverdale Avenue in Monmouth Beach on Wednesday, June 14 from 9:30 am followed by a Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Monmouth Beach Cultural Center in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey.
Rest in peace, Terry. You will be dearly missed by all who knew you. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
Michael George Munn, 69 of Monmouth Beach, passed away on June 5, 2023 at home. He was born on June 21, 1953, in Newark, NJ, to Teresa Kelly and George Munn.
In 1980, Michael founded Andantex USA Incorporated with his father, going on to serve as President for over 25 years. He was a respected businessman who deeply loved all of his employees and helped to build the business into what it is today.
Michael was a kind and caring man that would go to any length to help his friends and family. If you were fortunate enough to become one of Mike’s friends, you were a friend for life. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you, which also meant that you may have had to sit and listen to “one” of his old stories. He loved cheering on the Oakland Raiders and the South Carolina Gamecocks, and sharing a drink (or a few) with his many friends at Boyle’s.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Teresa and George Munn, and father-in-law Richard Van Wagner. Michael is survived by his wife, Laura Munn; daughter, Brady Munn; son, Michael Kelly Munn; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Paul Drescher and Mary Ann and Bruce Bradley, as well as his in-laws, whom he loved as family: Richard and Kerry Van Wagner, Patrick and Jacki Van Wagner, Michael Van Wagner, and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Van Wagner. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and the community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
Pasqualine Venezia Lorkiewicz, 86, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, died at The Chelsea at Shrewsbury, NJ on Sunday May 28th.
A 1956 graduate of Long Branch High School, she married her husband Henry Lorkiewicz in 1959 and together they began their life in Long Branch. Patty retired after 40 years with New Jersey Natural Gas as a Data Clerk. She was a member of the Long Branch Women’s Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Long Branch Fire Department and the New Jersey Natural Gas Lamplighters.
Patty and her late husband of 58 years, Henry, enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe, visiting Hawaii and Alaska and taking cruises. She loved to work with Henry on their vegetable garden and was always there as Santa’s helper throughout the Christmas season with many organizations, family and friends. She loved cooking and travel shows, and had a collection of cookbooks, but usually preferred any local restaurant.
She was pre-deceased by her parents Peter and Minnie Venezia in 1998, husband Henry J. Lorkiewicz in 2017, her brother Peter Venezia in 2022; and her brother-in-law, William Lorkiewicz.
Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Patricia Venezia, West Long Branch; her sisters-in-law, Maryann Venezia, Durham, N.C. and Cora Lorkiewicz, Portsmouth, VA; Aunt Pat’s beloved nieces and nephews, Joseph and Christina Venezia, Middletown, Karen and Keith Davis, Manahawkin, Justin and Natasha Venezia, Efland, NC, Rebecca Venezia, Queens, Regan Venezia, Las Vegas, Thomas Lorkiewicz, Virginia Beach, Karen Clements, Portsmouth, VA, and Robert and Christie Lorkiewicz ,Virginia Beach; as well as fourteen grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Seth Cohen, Nurse Maria Vaz, and Maura and all the staff at The Chelsea at Shrewsbury for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Patty’s family asks with gratitude that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
George Robert Woolley, 66, of Eatontown, passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side after a two-year battle with cancer.
George grew up in the Wayside section of Ocean Township where the family had a farm on Poplar Road. He was an avid surf and ocean fisherman. He belonged to the Spring Lake Live Liners Fishing Club. He was a fly-tying hobbyist and enjoyed making ties for friends. In his youth, he enjoyed hunting accompanied by his beagles. George was very handy when it came to working around the house. From the basics of handy work to the more complicated jobs that only an experienced electrician knew how to do, he could do it all.
He is predeceased by his parents Marjorie (Thompson) Woolley and George Allen Woolley, and his brothers Edward Allen Woolley and John Allen Woolley.
Surviving is his loving wife Deborah (Broadt) Woolley of Eatontown; his sons Edward William of Island Heights and George Robert of Franklin, VA; his daughter Jennifer Turley of Roanoke, VA from his first marriage to Patricia Watson; his sister Hildred Woolley of Long Branch, and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Donations in his remembrance can be made to The Raptor Trust, Bird Rehabilitation and Education Center, 908-647-1091, via their Facebook page or the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, 609-266-0538, via the Facebook page.
The Honorable Judge Lisa Payne Thornton, a woman of remarkable kindness and generosity, passed from this world to her heavenly home on May 26, 2023, at the age of 59. She was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ, to Milford L. Thornton and Louise S. Thornton. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Milford L. Thornton, Jr. Though she has departed, her loving memory will continue to be cherished by her nephew Kent A. Thornton, whom she loved like a son, and his wife Federica, great-nephew Lorenzo Thornton, great-niece and namesake Lisa M. Thornton, and a host of family, friends, and colleagues.
Lisa was a woman of faith and a devout member of the Second Baptist Church in Long Branch, New Jersey. She lived her life with a deep sense of purpose, and her contributions made through a stellar career in law and public service will never be forgotten.
Her journey began in Long Branch Public Schools, where she excelled academically. She graduated from Long Branch High School and attended Douglas College where she obtained her undergraduate degree in Political Science. Lisa went on to obtain her juris doctorate from Rutgers University School of Law. Her professional life was marked by an unwavering commitment to justice. At the time of her transition, Lisa served as the Assignment Judge of Monmouth County to which she was appointed in 2014 by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. She made history in this role as the first African American Woman Assignment Judge in New Jersey history. She was originally appointed to the Superior Court bench by Governor Jon S. Corzine in 2008. There, she served as the Supervising Special Civil Part Judge and Presiding Judge for the Monmouth Vicinage. Prior to her appointment to the bench, Lisa served as Chief of Staff for the Department of Law and Public Safety, where she assisted both Attorney Generals Stu Rabner and Anne Milgram with the overall management and oversight of the Department and its approximately 9,000 employees. Lisa was highly acclaimed for spearheading a statewide criminal justice initiative that addressed prevention, enforcement, and re-entry.
Lisa was a woman of many talents, and her contributions to public service were extensive. In 2006 she served as Senior Counsel to Governor Jon S. Corzine , assigned to the Authorities Unit, responsible for monitoring public boards and commissions. Lisa supervised these Boards to ensure alignment with the Governor’s agenda on issues ranging from healthcare and education to public finance and transportation. From 2002 through 2006, Lisa served as Special Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Banking and Insurance, where she helped develop reforms that resulted in the vibrant auto insurance market that New Jersey consumers currently enjoy. From 1999 to 2001, Lisa served as a Municipal Court Judge in Neptune, NJ. In addition, she was a Senior Trial Attorney with Prudential Financial from 1992 to 2002.
Beyond her illustrious career, Lisa was a woman of many passions, with a deep love of travel, cooking, and spending time with her family. Her warmth, humor, and loving spirit will be deeply missed.
In honor of Lisa’s lifelong dedication to the pursuit of justice and achieving diversity in the legal profession, the New Jersey State Bar Association has established The Hon. Lisa P. Thornton Memorial Scholarship for young African American women seeking to attend law school.. In honor of her legacy, donations can be made by going online to www.njsbf.org. Checks can be mailed made payable to the New Jersey State Bar Foundation with a notation to direct the funds to The Hon. Lisa P. Thornton Memorial Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to The New Jersey State Bar Association c/o Angela Scheck: 1 Constitution Square, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. You may contact Angela Scheck directly at ascheck@njsba.com.
As we bid farewell to Lisa Payne Thornton, we honor her legacy of kindness, compassion, and devotion to justice. Her spirit will continue to shine in the hearts of those who knew her, and her memory will be a guiding light for generations to come.
