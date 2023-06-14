Local Obituaries

Linda was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Kearny yet she always longed to live near the beach. In 2009 she moved into an apartment in Asbury Park and in 2014 she moved to Long Branch. She loved everything about the ocean and the beaches and as an eternal gift will be cremated and returned to her beloved ocean in the form of an eternal reef.

She graduated from Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and went on to study computer graphics at Rutgers University. Linda’s professional artistic talents were vast and remarkable including Leland Limited, her current employer, as well as working with the Rio Olympics, Seton Hall University, Lewis Advertising, and many other clients. Linda’s creative touch was broad, whether professionally in creating a new website, being an Art Director for a publication, or in her personal life which took the forms of everything from creating a perfect party invitation, to a home design touch, or the coolest costume idea.

Linda’s passions extended beyond artistic expressions and her love of all things beach, included music and dancing knowing the words of every classic rock song, politics that respected the ocean and the climate, women’s rights, running and healthy living, travel and adventures near or far, and most of all a respect for all people and living creatures. The myriad of cats and kittens and dogs and puppies that she walked, fostered, took care of or took in, were all lucky to know and love her and they all lived in her heart as well. She knew people by their pets’ names! Her beloved fur child Sasha, a Norwegian Forest cat whom she adopted and whom she called “my designer cat”, was the last in line of many cats who were blessed to call her their mom. Sasha danced with her in the kitchen, faithfully slept next to her and had to be in constant physical contact with her when they were together. She was the love of his life.

Linda’s love of family extended also to the adults. Rose, her cousin, who looked and acted like her twin sister, were inseparable and both were so lucky to have spent 10 days together in the UK and Portugal only in the last 2 months, a dream trip. Linda’s love for Rose extends beyond this life. Linda loved to host parties and invite family and friends and she enjoyed all of her time with them.

Linda leaves behind her parents, Antonio and Maria Campos, Portugal, her brother Antonio (Gerri) Campos, North Carolina, her brother Manuel Campos, her dear sister-in-law, Debbie Flynn, Rockaway, who will miss her deeply, her uncle and aunt Julio and Maria Farinhas, Basking Ridge, many cousins, extended family members and friends who shared her passion for life, the beach, and animals. Linda’s friends each had the same thing to say – she was their best friend and she made them feel as if they were so special. To touch so many people so deeply is a life well lived and the ultimate success. She had a smile that made you smile, a laugh that made the world better, and an energy that will never be forgotten.

With the deepest sadness because we miss Linda so much, we all say goodbye for now. Your time with us all was far too short, but our memories and your spirit will live with all of us forever.

In the ultimate act of giving, which was so much of what Linda did with her life, she will be donating her organs through The Sharing Network. She will continue to change lives and save lives even after her passing….

Ida Phyllis Caparn died peacefully at her residence, the Masonic Village in Burlington New Jersey on December 14, 2022. She was 97 and one of twelve children born to Frank A. Thomas, Sr. and Ida A. Sawyer Thomas. Phyllis was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey on October 4, 1925. Throughout her life she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend to many. She had a vibrant personality and was an active participant regardless of the community in which she resided. A resident of Oceanport, New Jersey for many years with her husband “Charlie”, Phyllis was actively involved with Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank, being a member of the church choir and various church activities. She was Past Matron of the Eatontown Chapter #26 Order of the Eastern Star. Additionally, Past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey and a member of the Special Ladies Crescent Shrine Temple of Trenton.

While a winter resident of Clearwater, Florida for many years with her husband, Phyllis was a member of the St. Andres Presbyterian Church and a participant in the Clearwater Community Chorus. Over the years, she was employed as a dental assistant in the office of Dr. Robert Voorhees, DDS, in Sea Girt, New Jersey as well as a secretary for Turner Brothers Landscaping in West Long Branch. During her later years following her husband’s death, Phyllis became a resident at the Masonic Village in Burlington, New Jersey, participating in many activities and being an enthusiastic and supportive member of the community. She had a passion and love of singing and actively participated whenever possible throughout her life. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, her husbands Donald Seeley and Charles C. Caparn, and eleven siblings including four brothers: Kenneth (Lorraine), Frank (Karen), Charles (Alma), and Robert (Patricia )and seven sisters: Medora Gifford (William), Catherine Knudson (Walter), Lillian Herbert (Stanley), Dorothy Yard (Carl), Mildred Thiele (William), Barbara Matthews (Woodrow) and Blanche Thiele (Leslie). She was an aunt to thirty-one nieces and nephews and was close friends with Miguel and Rose Betencourt of Red Bank. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 20 from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church in Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis has requested that memorial gifts in her name be made to the Masonic Village in Burlington, https://www.njmasonic.org/donate/. -Lovingly Submitted by The Family The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ida Phyllis (Thomas) Caparn, please visit our floral store.

Louise Eller Willett, also known as “Great-Mom”, 99, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 6.

Louise was born in Richmond, VA and lived for many years in Wall Township and Oakhurst before moving to Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls in 2004. She worked for Necci Sewing Circle, Shrewsbury and Red Bank and then Federated Department Stores, Ocean for many years before retiring. Louise was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed finding 4 leaf clovers, with much success.

During WWII, Louise served in the U.S. Army, Private First Class, stationed at Finney General Hospital, GA.

Louise was predeceased by her husband Herbert W., whom she met and married while stationed in Fort Stewart, GA.

Surviving are her children Janice & her husband, J. David Hiers and Arleen Willett; her three grandchildren Stacey Forgash & her husband Victor, James Hiers & his wife Susan and Scott McAvay; her great-grandchildren Natalie, Ava, Emily, Olivia, David, Jade and George and 1 great-great-grandchild Avani.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org; the Mercy Center of Asbury Park, mercycenternj.org or a charity of your choice. For messages of condolence please visit Louise’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

