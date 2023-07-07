Oceanfest celebrates 31st year for July 4th

There was plenty of food and entertainment as the Long Branch Promenade began filling up with visitors arriving to enjoy the beach and the lure of the annual Oceanfest festivities in its 31st year. The weather worked out for the all-day event that offered food trucks, shows for kids, characters walking through the crowd and bands performing at the Great Lawn band shell. To end the night a wonderful fireworks display wowed the crowd as usual. The mass exodus went smoothly as cars and thousands of people made their way out of of the event and onto broadway.

The event is sponsored by the city of Long Branch, the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce, led by Executive Director Ally Martin, and the many sponsors and volunteers that made the day a success. “This day wouldn’t be possible without the help of the city and volunteers,” said Chamber President Edward Johnson. “I’d like to thank the mayor and chamber members.”