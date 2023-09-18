Monmouth-at-Meadowlands meet starts Friday with 56 horses entered for six all-turf races

ALL-TURF MONMOUTH-AT-MEADOWLANDS MEET OPENS FRIDAY

WITH 56 HORSES ENTERED FOR SIX-RACE CARD THAT STARTS AT 7 P.M.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Fifty-six horses (plus five also eligibles) are entered for Friday’s six-race opening card as the all-turf Monmouth-at-Meadowla nds meet starts its 10-day run.

The Monmouth-at-Meadowlands meet will run for five consecutive Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 14.

First-race post time each night will be 7 p.m.

The opening night feature is a $52,500 optional claimer for New Jersey-bred fillies and mares, 3 and up, at a mile and a sixteenth.

Perspicacious, fourth in a $30,000 optional claimer during Monmouth Park’s closing day last Sunday, is the 5-2 morning line favorite in the field of eight. The 8-year-old mare, a winner of $244,914 lifetime, is trained by Joan Milne. Paco Lopez, coming off his 10th Monmouth Park riding title, is listed to ride.

Exclusive Champion and Joy and Prosperity, both trained by Kent Sweezey, are listed at 7-2 and 9-2, respectively, on the morning line.

The abbreviated meet will be highlighted by a pair of stakes sprints for New Jersey-breds. The $65,000 Pinot Grigio Handicap for fillies and mares, 3 and up, is scheduled for five furlongs on Friday, Oct. 6.

The next day, the $65,000 Joey P. Handicap for 3-year-olds and up, also at five furlongs, will headline the card on Saturday, Oct. 7.