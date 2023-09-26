GOPAL, DONLON, AND PETERPAUL ARE PUTTING IN THE WORK TO EARN VOTERS’ TRUST IN NEWEST TV AD

In their new ad ‘Door Knocks,’ Team Monmouth is showing up for their community and delivering on the issues Monmouth County families care about.

Tinton Falls – Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have released a new TV ad highlighting their commitment to showing up for residents, hearing their concerns, and making Monmouth County more affordable. The ad shows Team Monmouth knocking on doors and talking with residents about their priorities – cutting property taxes, keeping our families safe, and protecting a woman’s right to choose.

The ad opens with Senator Gopal introducing himself and his running mates as they knock on doors in Monmouth County. Gopal knocks on the door of a senior who interrupts him by saying “Hey, I know you! You’re cutting my taxes!”

At each door, Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul discuss the work they’ve done for Monmouth County families and their priorities moving forward. “We’re making Monmouth County more affordable, protecting a woman’s right to choose, keeping Monmouth County safe for families, sponsoring and passing the largest tax cut in New Jersey history.”

This year, Senator Gopal sponsored and passed StayNJ, the largest property tax relief bill in New Jersey history. StayNJ provides up to $6,500 in direct tax relief for New Jersey seniors, enhances ANCHOR benefits for homeowners and renters, and expands access to Senior Freeze. Dr. Donlon is the Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township and a practicing physician, who has made protecting reproductive freedom central to her campaign. Peterpaul, Esq. is a former county prosecutor and judge who will take her extensive law enforcement experience to Trenton to keep families and communities safe.