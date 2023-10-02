Wrong turn on Cedar Ave. tracks results in train hitting car

City of Long Branch October CalendarOctober 1, 2023
A small hatchback was towed off the railroad tracks as New Jersey Transit workers assess the situation.
Cedar Ave was closed to traffic and trains were delayed, this morning,
Long Branch – It was reported that at 6am a driver was confused in the dark and turned onto the tracks were she became stuck. She saw that a train was coming, realized she had no time and jumped out of the car. By her own account he said said she felt she had to abandon the car, and watched as the train rammed into it with unable to come to a full stop.
The car was unoccupied when the train collided with it and no injuries were reported on the train.
The car was removed by a tow truck at 8:30 a.m. then the train pulled into the Long Branch Station. About 9pm the train crossing and trains were back to normal.