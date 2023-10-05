Mosquito Control Division will conduct operation in Asbury Park on Oct. 5

ASBURY PARK, NJ – The Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division will be conducting an operation to control adult flying mosquitoes in Asbury Park due to evidence of West Nile virus. Mosquito control operations are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The targeted area includes residential areas north from Sunset Avenue to Deal Lake Drive and east from Main Street to Kingsley Street.

The Division will be spraying Duet Dual-Action which contains two pesticides called Prallethrin and Sumithrin, and a synergistic compound called piperonyl butoxide which increases the effectiveness of the pesticides. The Division will be using truck-mounted, ultra-low-volume application equipment that applies the pesticide at a fraction of an ounce per acre.

“The Mosquito Control Division is committed to eliminating flying adult mosquitoes that may carry mosquito borne illness, “said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Health Department and the Mosquito Control Division. “After the most recent storms and flooding, we are encouraging residents to help control the mosquito population by removing sources of water where mosquitoes can breed, such as buckets and tarps that may have filled during the storms.”

Residents can help “Fight the Bite” by using the Mosquito Control checklist to find and eliminate all the places where mosquitos breed around the home. The checklist and information about a courtesy inspection can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.

Pyrethroids have been recommended for Ultra-Low-Volume mosquito control in New Jersey by Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s current evaluation considers pyrethroid-containing products to be slightly toxic with minimal potential risk to people when used properly as part of an integrated mosquito control program.

To learn more about the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division, go to www.visitmonmouth.com/mosquito.