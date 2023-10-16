LAW ENFORCEMENT SHOWS UP IN FULL FORCE FOR GOPAL, DONLON, & PETERPAUL IN LATEST TV AD

Tinton Falls – Team Monmouth’s Senator Vin Gopal, Dr. Margie Donlon, and former prosecutor Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have released a new TV ad featuring members of local law enforcement from across Monmouth County entitled “Trust.”

The ad opens with law enforcement officers gathering to speak into the camera, before sharing reasons why they trust and support Senator Gopal. “You got a problem, you call Vin. Vin always shows up.”

“Guy’s lived in Monmouth County his whole life. He’s one of us,” says another officer. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican.”

This ad directly pushes back against lies being spread to voters this cycle from opponents, with officers saying, “I’ve seen the ads attacking him. They’re all lies. I trust Vin Gopal.” The officers also strongly endorse Gopal’s running mates, Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul because, “Vin’s great, but he can’t do it alone. He’s got a great team.”

The ad closes with a simple message from Senator Gopal: “…With my team, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, we’ll keep Monmouth County safe.”

Watch the full ad HERE.

Transcript: My man, Vin Gopal. You got a problem? You call Vin. Vin always shows up. Guy’s lived in Monmouth County his whole life. He’s one of us. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican. Vin doesn’t care. I’ve seen the ads attacking him. They’re full of sh–. They’re all lies. Are you serious? Don’t get me started. You can trust Vin. I trust Vin Gopal. Don’t forget about Margie and Luanne. Vin’s great, but he can’t do it alone. He’s got a great team. Vin, Margie, and Luanne, they keep Monmouth County safe… I’m Vin Gopal, and with my team, Dr. Margie Donlon, and Luanne Peterpaul, we’ll keep Monmouth County safe.”

Senator Gopal, Dr. Donlon, and Peterpaul, Esq. have been endorsed by New Jersey’s PBA, STFA, and FMBA, and Senator Gopal has also received an endorsement from the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), becoming the only legislator in New Jersey to do so this year. Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul are running for the 11th Legislative District this year and will face Steve Dnistrian, Marilyn Piperno, and Kim Eulner in November.

###

Visit us on our website at njld11.com

Like us on Facebook @TeamMonmouth

Twitter @TeamMonmouth

Instagram @TeamMonmouth