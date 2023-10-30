County Clerk Hanlon Reminds County Voters that Early In Person Voting Begins October 28

Clerk Hanlon is reminding voters that early in person voting for the 2023 General Election begins this Saturday, Oct. 28. The voting option allows voters to cast their ballots in person on machines for a 9-day period prior to Election Day.

Early in person voting will be available Saturday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 5 with the hours of Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Voters who are registered in Monmouth County can vote early at any of the County’s 10 designated early voting locations regardless of which municipality they reside in,” said Clerk Hanlon. “I encourage residents to take advantage of the State’s newest voting option which conveniently provides weekend and evening hours.”