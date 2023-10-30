Senior Citizens Activities Network to Honor Founders, Instructors and Community Leaders at 35th Annual Luncheon.

Eatontown, NJ – The Senior Citizens Activities Network (SCAN) is excited to announce the honorees for its 35th Annual Leaders of Distinction Luncheon, which will be held on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023, at the prestigious Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale, NJ.

This year’s honorees include three of the original founders of SCAN: New Jersey Natural Gas, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Mall, the agency’s h ome for the past thirty years. Tony Colon of Bartley Health Care will also be honored and the SCAN Instructors will be recognized for their contribution to SCAN and its members.

“This year as we mark our 35th Anniversary, we felt it was important to honor our founders – those individuals and organizations that came together years ago in order to form SCAN,” said Mike Ciavolino, Executive Director of SCAN. “We’re also thrilled to also honor Tony Colon, who does so much for SCAN and the senior citizen community.”

The event sponsor for the 2023 Annual Luncheon is Monmouth Medical Center. Lunch Sponsors include Bartley Healthcare, New Jersey Natural Gas, The SAVEGREEN Energy Project, Comfort Keepers, Stillwell-Hansen and Garden State Trust Company.

Supporting sponsors include EZ Docks, Jersey Shore Financial Advisors, YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, Monmouth Park Charity Fund, All American Assisted Living, Parker Advanced Care Institute at VNA Health Group.

Tickets and sponsorships for SCAN’s 35th Annual Luncheon may be purchased online by visiting: https://scannj.org or by calling: 732-542-1326.