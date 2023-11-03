Monmouth Medical Center Earns Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval

Long Branch – Monmouth Medical Center (MMC) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for its Hospital Accreditation and Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation Programs by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“Hospital accreditation by the Joint Commission is validation of our commitment to patient safety and quality,” said Eric Carney, President and CEO of MMC and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. “As a high reliability organization, Monmouth Medical Center is committed to its journey of continuous quality improvement and dedication to safety at all times and with every patient.”

To achieve this three-year approval, MMC underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with the programs’ standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews with staff and patients.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Monmouth Medical Center for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”

An RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) facility, MMC, along with The Unterberg Children’s Hospital, is a regional teaching campus for Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. It offers the most experienced surgeons in robotics and other minimally invasive procedures as well as bariatric and joint and spine surgery and delivers more babies annually than all other hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean counties combined. MMC has the largest and most comprehensive behavioral health program in Monmouth County, in partnership with

Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care. Treatment is provided to children, adolescents

and adults diagnosed with psychiatric and dual disorders.

For more information about Joint Commission accreditation, please visit The Joint Commission website.