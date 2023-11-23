Meghan Edson receives Teacher of the Year Award

Meghan Edson, teacher at Ocean Township Intermediate School, received the Elementary Technology and Engineering Teacher of the Year award from the New Jersey Technology and Engineering Educators Association (NJTEEA). The Elementary Excellence Award was presented to Meghan at the association’s annual conference held at Rutgers University on October 27, 2023. In addition to receiving the Elementary Excellence Award, Meghan presented a workshop at the NJTEEA conference on the work she has been doing at Ocean Township Intermediate School with her students on designing and building natural habitats for the Monarch butterfly on the school’s property. She presented the engineering design process she used with her students to plan a Native Plant Monarch Waystation for Ocean Township Intermediate School. She included STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) related lessons that can be adapted for any grade level.