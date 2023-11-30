Long Branch Free Public Library Receives Generous Donation to History Room in Honor of Joseph Reale

Long Branch – November 30, 2023 – The Long Branch Free Public Library is honored to announce a significant donation of $6,500 to its esteemed Long Branch History Room, made in loving memory of Joseph D. Reale, Jr. by his devoted family.

“Joe Reale loved Long Branch, and loved its history. He also loved the Long Branch Public Library, and would be very happy to see the great history of Long Branch preserved and shared with generations to come. We are extremely pleased to make this donation on his behalf.” ~ Scott Gaito and the family of Joe Reale

Joe Reale, a revered library advocate and esteemed historian, dedicated his life to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of our city. His unwavering passion for history resonated deeply with all who had the privilege of knowing him. In honor of Joe’s legacy, his family has generously contributed to furthering the very cause he held dear – the preservation and sharing of local history.

“Joe Reale was a longtime friend of Long Branch Free Public Library He also served as president of the Long Branch Historical Association and as a trustee for Long Branch Historical Museum Association. But it will be his visits to the library with his stories and gifts for the Local History Room that will be missed most of all.” ~ Janice Grace, City Historian, Long Branch Public Library History Room Manager.

This remarkable contribution will significantly enhance the new Local History Room with a mural honoring Long Branch history as well as affording us the opportunity to expand its archival collections and offer enhanced educational programs to the Long Branch community.

“We are deeply moved by the generosity of the Reale family in honoring Joe’s dedication to our library and the preservation of history,” said Tonya Garcia, Director of the Long Branch Free Public Library. “I personally miss Joe’s humor and regular visits to the library. He was a friend to me and a true library champion. He was immensely proud of the library renovation project and the fact we are renovating the building back to its Carnegie majesty. This donation will allow us to continue Joe’s legacy of fostering a deeper appreciation of our local heritage.”

The Long Branch Free Public Library extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Reale family for their impactful contribution. We are eager to complete the renovation and welcome the community back through those iconic Carnegie columns to enjoy their beloved library once again.

