Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Leo :

I’m Leo, a 10-year-old Senior Lab Retriever Mix weighing 74 pounds of spunk! Surrendered to the shelter when my previous owner couldn’t care for me anymore, I’m ready for a second chance and some relaxation for my retirement years. Don’t let my old age fool you! This spry senior still has pep in his step, and you’ll feel my athleticism on leash as we go for walks. Make sure you have a good handle on this “good ole’ boy” since I’ll pull you around as we explore the outdoors.

Not a fan of fellow canine friends, it’s best to let me ride out my golden years as a solo pet getting spoiled all by myself. Willing to open your home to an oldie but goodie? The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!