Shore Regional High School Announces Educators of the Year for 2023-24

West Long Branch — Shore Regional High School is proud to announce the recipients of the prestigious Educators of the Year awards for the academic year 2023-24. This year, we are honored to recognize Jamie Krauter and Meredith Secko for their outstanding contributions to the school community.

Dr. Lisa English exuded pride as she spoke about the recipients. “There is no greater honor than to be the recipient of this award as an educator. I still remember being so emotional when I was honored many years ago as a young teacher,” she said. “Simply knowing that other dedicated and like minded educators working with you side by side feel that you are a leader and a professional is a moment where you are humble, grateful, and appreciative. Mrs. Secko and Ms. Krauter are two very dedicated, caring, and innovative educators serving our students at Shore Regional. As the superintendent, I can’t be more proud to honor and celebrate their great accomplishments and contributions to the district and to the field of education.”

Jamie Krauter: Educational Services Professional of the Year

Jamie Krauter, a familiar face at Shore Regional High School since her student days, has seamlessly transitioned into her role as a counselor. When a counseling position became available, it was evident to all that Jamie was the perfect fit. In her first year as a counselor, Jamie displayed an unparalleled dedication to her students and the Shore community.

Known for her empathetic and compassionate approach, Jamie has established a strong rapport with both students and staff. Always with a smile, she maintains an open door policy, creating a welcoming environment for students to seek guidance. Jamie goes beyond her duties, actively engaging with parents to ensure a collaborative effort for the success of her students.

Jamie’s professionalism shines through in her willingness to take on extra responsibilities within the department, including volunteering for non-mandatory programs such as financial aid night and senior awards. Her deep connection to West Long Branch and the school community enhances her ability to understand and meet the unique needs of Shore Regional High School. Jamie Krauter is indeed a deserving nominee for the 2023-2024 Educational Services Professional of the Year. Mr. Jon Warner, the Director of Student Services, eagerly shared insights about Jamie Krauter. “Ms. Krauter is an integral part of everything the Counseling Office does. She has a solid knowledge regarding college admissions and is highly responsive, organized, and dedicated. Jamie easily makes connections with her students and is the consummate professional. We are fortunate to have Ms. Kruater on our team!”

Meredith Secko: A Teacher’s Teacher

Meredith Secko, nominated by colleagues, former students, and parents, stands out as a dedicated, dynamic, and enthusiastic educator. Colleagues praise her as the most dedicated teacher they’ve ever known, consistently striving to create an environment where students learn, grow, and feel supported.

Meredith’s commitment extends beyond the classroom, balancing coaching JV girls’ soccer, serving as a class advisor, volunteering on the I&RS committee, and pursuing graduate coursework in special education. Her continuous efforts to develop innovative lessons, coupled with a remarkable rapport with students, families, and staff, make Meredith an exceptional candidate for the Educator of the Year award.

Testimonials from students highlight Meredith’s kindness, cheerfulness, and dedication to creating engaging and interactive lessons. Her impact on the school community is described as transformative, with a contagious enthusiasm that makes learning exciting. Mr. Vince Dallicardillo remarked “Ms. Secko is an outstanding teacher and person, and most deserving of this recognition. The fact that so many of her colleagues and students recognize and appreciate her dedication speaks volumes to the type of educator she is. We are very lucky to have her as a member of our faculty.”

Shore Regional High School congratulates Jamie Krauter and Meredith Secko on their well-deserved recognition as Educators of the Year. Their dedication, passion, and impact on students’ lives are truly commendable, making them shining examples of excellence in education.