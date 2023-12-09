Family Fun With Santa at The Bucky James Center

It was a festive morning in Long Branch as hundreds of kids got to have breakfast with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the Bucky James Center on Wilbur Ray Ave., home of Long Branch Recreation, which hosted the breakfast.

“This is our third annual Breakfast with Santa,” said Kris Parker, Recreation Director. “It’s such a great event for the local residents and the kids are so excited to see Santa.”

After a homemade, hearty meal, and all kinds of treats the kids got to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas, and of course, that they have been very, very good. Moms and dads agreed. They had their picture taken with Santa by Em anuel Itzol, and the photos were printed right there for families to take home.

The center was decorated for the holidays and there was a craft table set up for kids to make Christmas decorations. Everything ran smoothly with plenty of volunteers, many supplied by Long Branch High School coaches who encouraged their players to donate their time.

“It really looks good in here,” said Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, who had enjoyed breakfast with his wife Svetlana. “They did such a good job setting up for this. It’s a perfect space.”