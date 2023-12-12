Cause of Tar Balls in Long Branch and Monmouth Beach Identified

In a statement released by the Coast Guard, tar balls that washed up on the beach from Sea Bright to Asbury Park originated from a spill that happened during a transfer at an oil facility on the evening of Nov. 22, in Bayonne. Vane Brothers Company, as represented by Gallagher Marine Systems, has been identified as the responsible party.

Over 1,000 lbs of tar and debris was cleaned up so far.

It is advised to avoid contact with the tar balls. If anyone notices any tar balls or oil sheen in the area should contact the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.