Santa on Firetruck December 17

Picture Caption: The Monmouth Reform Temple (MRT), this year, chose to celebrate the festival of lights and miracles by building a Hanukkah menorah made completely of recyclable plastic bottles and solar-powered lights as a reminder of our duty to connect with and protect our environment. Students collected the bottles and filled them with messages about climate, the environment and justice for all. MRT members instrumental to this effort pictured above are (left to right): Ricke Kashdan, Chantal Nash, Rabbi Renee Edelman, Jay Wiesenfeld, Cantor Gabrielle Clissold, front – Educator Magda Reyes. Not pictured is menorah designer Judy Rabon.