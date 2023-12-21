Rotary Club Supports Long Branch Christmas Toy Drive

The Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch, Jingle Bell Buddies Program, supported the Long Branch Christmas Toy Drive this year by donating over 185 new toys to be given to local children.

This wonderful event took place on ….. – To everyone’s amazement, Santa himself welcomed the families and even had time to take photos while listening to the children’s Christmas wish lists!

Thanks to the efforts of Stan Szuba, Danna Kawut, Kristopher Parker, the fire department and all the staff and volunteers the event was a huge success. Approximately 260 gifts were given and many smiles were received.

Wondering what Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch is about? Rotary’s 1.2 million members worldwide believe that helping to change the world starts with a personal commitment to “Service Above Self”. In more than 34,000 clubs worldwide, you’ll find members volunteering in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.

For further information go to www.longbranchrotary.org or email longbranchrotary@gmail.com. And don’t forget to follow our Facebook page to see our club in action!