Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Looking for a pet horse? Here’s your opportunity – meet Pony Boy!
This handsome, 3-year-old Cane Corso Mix is ready to be your noble steed. This is the biggest goof, literally and physically, we have to offer here. Pony Boy doesn’t quite know his size so be ready for 90lbs on your lap, and to follow his lead on walks. A yard for him to gallop in will be a great plus. With his size comes the biggest heart along with it.
The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!
Purrlita:
Who has a home for this special girl? I was a friendly stray in need of a warm, cozy place to call my own.
I’m 2 years old and will do best in a quiet home with a little time to settle in. I enjoy gentle head pets and nuzzling back. I will be sooooo happy when we’re cozied up to relax, play, and enjoy all the finer things in life together.
I might be able to live with other cats but am more than happy to be spoiled alone. I’m one great little girl, so you better move like a cheetah if you want Purrlita!