Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Pony Boy :

Looking for a pet horse? Here’s your opportunity – meet Pony Boy!

This handsome, 3-year-old Cane Corso Mix is ready to be your noble steed. This is the biggest goof, literally and physically, we have to offer here. Pony Boy doesn’t quite know his size so be ready for 90lbs on your lap, and to follow his lead on walks. A yard for him to gallop in will be a great plus. With his size comes the biggest heart along with it.

The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!